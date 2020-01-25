Meetings

00:04 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$27,089.002nd$8,600.003rd$4,300.004th$3,010.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:06:20
1
(1)
Captivate54
68-10OR: 111D
14/1
T: M PuypeJ: Aaron Gryder
2
(2)
Truth Seeker70
48-10OR: 94D
14/1
T: M GlattJ: Abel Cedillo
3
(3)
Order And Law20
48-10OR: 111
20/1
T: V CerinJ: J C Jr Diaz (5)
4
(4)
Murad Khan68
78-10OR: 114D
8/11
T: Peter MillerJ: Flavien Prat
5
(5)
Winning Element23
68-10OR: 107BFD
7/2
T: Andrew LernerJ: Rafael Bejarano
6
(6)
Dreams Of Valor54
68-10OR: 107D
10/1
T: Craig DollaseJ: Edwin Maldonado
7
(7)
Heartfullofstars20
58-10OR: 107D
66/1
T: Edwin AlvarezJ: Ignacio Puglisi
9
(8)
Battle Of Memphis26
58-10OR: 106D
6/1
T: Steven MiyadiJ: Umberto Rispoli
11
(9)
Seven Scents14
48-10OR: 108D
25/1
T: Craig LewisJ: Jorge Velez (5)

Non-Runners

8
(98)
Full Of Luck23
78-10OR: 104
T: Steven MiyadiJ: SCRATCHED
10
(98)
French Getaway61
78-10OR: 104
T: R Hess JrJ: SCRATCHED
12
(98)
Pubilius Syrus13
58-10OR: 102
T: V CerinJ: SCRATCHED

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Murad Khan (8/11), Winning Element (7/2), Battle Of Memphis (6/1), Dreams Of Valor (10/1), Truth Seeker (14/1), Captivate (14/1), Order And Law (20/1), Seven Scents (25/1), Heartfullofstars (66/1), Pubilius Syrus (N/A), French Getaway (N/A), Full Of Luck (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

