15:45 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Broke his maiden last time out at Newcastle (1m4½f) in a 5L success on what was his handicap debut. He has been handed a 5lb penalty for that victory. Leading contender to follow up with another win.
A C&D winner who has been below his best on his last four outings. He could only finish eighth of 11 on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton (1m6f). Is down in distance now. Others make more of an appeal.
His last success came at Newbury (1m2f) back in June. Was a long way down the field in 15th place of 19 on his latest start at Doncaster (1m2f). Is now 2lb lower than his last winning mark so he has to be of interest.
Experienced gelding who has been busy on the AW over the last couple of months. He scored at Southwell (1m4f) back in November. Had just one horse behind him in a nine runner field at Chelmsford (2m) last time. Down in trip. Can't discount.
Dual-purpose gelding who came close to victory on the AW at Kempton (1m3f) three runs ago. His last outing was over fences at Warwick (2m) where he was pulled up. Visor is on for the first time. One to think about on his return to the Flat.
Prevailed over hurdles at Market Rasen (2m2½f) back in March but has failed to score in his last four starts. He was pulled up on his latest outing at Market Rasen (2m2½f) in a handicap hurdle. Visor is on for the first time. Others are preferred.
Is on a losing run which stretches back to July 2018. Has failed to shine in his two runs since switching yards. Had just one horse behind him in a nine runner field over hurdles at Fontwell (2m1½f) on his latest effort. Needs to improve.
His sole success so far came early in his career when he scored over 5f at Pontefract. He made his debut over hurdles at Plumpton (2m) last time where he came back at the rear of 12 runners. Hard to fancy.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|French Mix
|5
|10-5
|12/1
|Full Result
|T: Alexandra DunnJ: Miss H Welch
Betting
Forecast
Ice Pyramid (4/11), Dutch Uncle (9/2), Contingency Fee (5/1), By Rail (11/1), Conkering Hero (12/1), Letsbe Avenue (25/1), Ice Galley (33/1), Sleepdancer (50/1), Hemingway (66/1)
Verdict
- Ice Pyramid
- By Rail
- Dutch Uncle
Video Replay
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
