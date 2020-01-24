Meetings

15:45 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

  • Betway Amateur Riders' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 4f, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,307.002nd£1,026.003rd£513.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 31.72sOff time:15:45:46
1
(3)
Ice Pyramid8(ex 5)
511-5OR: 75D
4/11
T: P A KirbyJ: Mr S Walker

Broke his maiden last time out at Newcastle (1m4½f) in a 5L success on what was his handicap debut. He has been handed a 5lb penalty for that victory. Leading contender to follow up with another win.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Conkering Hero5
610-13OR: 74CD
12/1
T: J TuiteJ: Mrs Charlotte Pownall (7)

A C&D winner who has been below his best on his last four outings. He could only finish eighth of 11 on his latest attempt at Wolverhampton (1m6f). Is down in distance now. Others make more of an appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Dutch Unclep91
810-8OR: 69CD
9/2
T: Tom CloverJ: Mr R Birkett

His last success came at Newbury (1m2f) back in June. Was a long way down the field in 15th place of 19 on his latest start at Doncaster (1m2f). Is now 2lb lower than his last winning mark so he has to be of interest.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Contingency Feep,h6
510-6OR: 67D
5/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: Miss Katie Webb (7)

Experienced gelding who has been busy on the AW over the last couple of months. He scored at Southwell (1m4f) back in November. Had just one horse behind him in a nine runner field at Chelmsford (2m) last time. Down in trip. Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
By Railv124
610-2OR: 63
11/1
T: N P LittmodenJ: Martin Dunne

Dual-purpose gelding who came close to victory on the AW at Kempton (1m3f) three runs ago. His last outing was over fences at Warwick (2m) where he was pulled up. Visor is on for the first time. One to think about on his return to the Flat.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Ice Galleyv129
710-1OR: 62
33/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Mr Henry Newcombe (7)

Prevailed over hurdles at Market Rasen (2m2½f) back in March but has failed to score in his last four starts. He was pulled up on his latest outing at Market Rasen (2m2½f) in a handicap hurdle. Visor is on for the first time. Others are preferred.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Letsbe Avenue29
510-1OR: 62
25/1
T: W G M TurnerJ: Mr Charlie Sprake (7)

Is on a losing run which stretches back to July 2018. Has failed to shine in his two runs since switching yards. Had just one horse behind him in a nine runner field over hurdles at Fontwell (2m1½f) on his latest effort. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(5)
Hemingwayh257
610-0OR: 60
66/1
T: Camilla PoultonJ: Mr Danny Kerr (7)

His sole success so far came early in his career when he scored over 5f at Pontefract. He made his debut over hurdles at Plumpton (2m) last time where he came back at the rear of 12 runners. Hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race

9
(1)
Sleepdancer35
49-11OR: 45
T: J RyanJ: Non Runner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2French Mix510-512/1Full Result
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Miss H Welch

Forecast

Ice Pyramid (4/11), Dutch Uncle (9/2), Contingency Fee (5/1), By Rail (11/1), Conkering Hero (12/1), Letsbe Avenue (25/1), Ice Galley (33/1), Sleepdancer (50/1), Hemingway (66/1)

Verdict

ICE PYRAMID made a mockery of his opening handicap mark at Newcastle to score in comfortable fashion to break his maiden. He has been handed a 5lb penalty here but even that might not be enough to stop him from following up. By Rail had some good form on the Flat at the back of last year so should be a strong contender of his return to this code, while Dutch Uncle is now down to a career low mark which gives him a great chance of being competitive on his return to the AW.
  1. Ice Pyramid
  2. By Rail
  3. Dutch Uncle

