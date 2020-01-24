Meetings
18:50 Laurel Park Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 89
10/1
2
(2)
Reflectb123
48-8OR: 92
11/2
3
(3)
58-8OR: 92D
10/1
4
(4)
48-11OR: 94D
7/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 96D
8/11
6
(6)
Gotaheadacheb175
48-8OR: 83
20/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 90D
6/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Three Hawk (8/11), Reflect (11/2), Break Curfew (6/1), You Made It (7/1), Not Leaving (10/1), Rockstar Girl (10/1), Gotaheadache (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed