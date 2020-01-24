Meetings
18:22 Laurel Park Fri 24 January 2020
1
(2)
58-8OR: 91D
12/1
2
(1)
78-9OR: 94D
6/4
3
(3)
98-8OR: 98D
8/1
4
(4)
78-8OR: 98D
10/3
5
(5)
78-8OR: 95D
7/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 92D
4/1
7
(7)
Runabout15
58-8OR: 93D
14/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Easy River (6/4), Unbridled Outlaw (10/3), Birdies Honor (4/1), My Eminence (7/1), Miners Quest (8/1), Laser Loop (12/1), Runabout (14/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed