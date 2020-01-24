Meetings

13:15 Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • University Of Balamand Dubai Handicap
  • 6f, Fast
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner50,998.00 AED2nd16,998.00 AED3rd9,351.00 AED4th5,101.00 AED5th2,551.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:16:29
1
(13)
Farookp20
69-8OR: 75CD
15/2
T: E CharpyJ: Jim Crowley
2
(16)
Pathway To Honourh6
89-8OR: 75
40/1
T: H Al AlawiJ: F Veron
3
(14)
Well Doneh20
69-8OR: 75
12/1
T: S GhadayerJ: R Ffrench
4
(2)
Times Past56
49-7OR: 74
20/1
T: H Al AlawiJ: Connor Beasley
5
(4)
Rayig56
49-6OR: 73C
4/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
6
(5)
Fares Kodiac20
49-5OR: 72D
25/1
T: S SeemarJ: S B Kirrane
7
(10)
Alraasedb20
119-4OR: 71CD
11/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Dane O'Neill
8
(6)
Daltrey70
59-3OR: 70
9/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: S Paiva
9
(12)
Majestic Thunderb20
59-3OR: 70
7/2
T: S SeemarJ: T P O'Shea
10
(8)
Treasured Times294
69-3OR: 70
40/1
T: R BoureslyJ: D Liska
11
(1)
Dahawi56
49-2OR: 69D
12/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: A Fresu
12
(15)
Dombra71
49-1OR: 68
9/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: P Cosgrave
13
(9)
Guernseyv56
69-1OR: 68
12/1
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott
14
(11)
Circle Dream20
59-0OR: 67D
16/1
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
15
(3)
Dosc20
59-0OR: 67
20/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: D Tudhope
16
(7)
Raconteur56
79-0OR: 67C
40/1
T: A ShemailiJ: B Pinheiro

Non-Runners

17
Mutawakked21
68-11OR: 64
T: M Al MheiriJ: Reserve 1
18
Rich And Famous21
68-8OR: 61
T: S GhadayerJ: Reserve 2
19
Al Mustashar34
58-8OR: 61
T: S SeemarJ: Reserve 3
20
Fares Alpha34
48-8OR: 61
T: S SeemarJ: Reserve 4

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Majestic Thunder (7/2), Rayig (4/1), Farook (15/2), Daltrey (9/1), Dombra (9/1), Alraased (11/1), Guernsey (12/1), Dahawi (12/1), Well Done (12/1), Circle Dream (16/1), Times Past (20/1), Dosc (20/1), Fares Kodiac (25/1), Raconteur (40/1), Treasured Times (40/1), Pathway To Honour (40/1), Fares Alpha (N/A), Al Mustashar (N/A), Rich And Famous (N/A), Mutawakked (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

