13:15 Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020
Majestic Thunder (7/2), Rayig (4/1), Farook (15/2), Daltrey (9/1), Dombra (9/1), Alraased (11/1), Guernsey (12/1), Dahawi (12/1), Well Done (12/1), Circle Dream (16/1), Times Past (20/1), Dosc (20/1), Fares Kodiac (25/1), Raconteur (40/1), Treasured Times (40/1), Pathway To Honour (40/1), Fares Alpha (N/A), Al Mustashar (N/A), Rich And Famous (N/A), Mutawakked (N/A)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.