Meetings
12:15 Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
79-6OR: 92CD
11/2
2
(6)
Connecth8
59-2OR: 88D
25/1
3
(7)
49-1OR: 87
16/1
4
(12)
89-0OR: 86
14/1
5
(5)
Tadbirh33
59-0OR: 86CD
9/1
6
(2)
Zainhomv8
69-0OR: 86CD
5/2
7
(8)
Habah27
48-13OR: 85C
12/1
8
(10)
58-13OR: 85
14/1
9
(9)
68-9OR: 81D
22/1
10
(3)
Sharamm91
58-9OR: 81
16/1
11
(13)
Karnavaal167
48-7OR: 79BFD
16/1
12
(4)
58-6OR: 78D
28/1
13
(11)
58-6OR: 78C
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Zainhom (5/2), Karaginsky (7/2), Lytham St Annes (11/2), Tadbir (9/1), Habah (12/1), Ode To Autumn (14/1), Portamento (14/1), Sharamm (16/1), Dalaalaat (16/1), Karnavaal (16/1), Pilgrim's Treasure (22/1), Connect (25/1), Dream Warrior (28/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed