Meetings

12:15 Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Shadwell Handicap
  • 7f, Fast
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner63,002.00 AED2nd20,999.00 AED3rd11,550.00 AED4th6,299.00 AED5th3,150.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.62sOff time:12:17:49
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Lytham St Annesv20
79-6OR: 92CD
11/2
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
2
(6)
Connecth8
59-2OR: 88D
25/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley
3
(7)
Dalaalaat20
49-1OR: 87
16/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: A Fresu
4
(12)
Portamento8
89-0OR: 86
14/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: S Paiva
5
(5)
Tadbirh33
59-0OR: 86CD
9/1
T: E CharpyJ: Dane O'Neill
6
(2)
Zainhomv8
69-0OR: 86CD
5/2
T: M Al MheiriJ: Jim Crowley
7
(8)
Habah27
48-13OR: 85C
12/1
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott
8
(10)
Ode To Autumnb15
58-13OR: 85
14/1
T: S SeemarJ: P Cosgrave
9
(9)
Pilgrim's Treasurev442
68-9OR: 81D
22/1
T: S SeemarJ: S B Kirrane
10
(3)
Sharamm91
58-9OR: 81
16/1
T: S SeemarJ: T P O'Shea
11
(13)
Karnavaal167
48-7OR: 79BFD
16/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: R Ffrench
12
(4)
Dream Warrior637
58-6OR: 78D
28/1
T: S SeemarJ: F Veron
13
(11)
Karaginsky27
58-6OR: 78C
7/2
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Zainhom (5/2), Karaginsky (7/2), Lytham St Annes (11/2), Tadbir (9/1), Habah (12/1), Ode To Autumn (14/1), Portamento (14/1), Sharamm (16/1), Dalaalaat (16/1), Karnavaal (16/1), Pilgrim's Treasure (22/1), Connect (25/1), Dream Warrior (28/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby