Meetings

11:45 Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Jebel Ali Mile Sponsored By Derrinstown Stud (Group 3)
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner345,000.00 AED2nd115,002.00 AED3rd57,498.00 AED4th28,749.00 AED5th17,250.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 38.02sOff time:11:45:58
1
(7)
Behavioral Biasp8
69-0OR: 97
6/1
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
2
(3)
Chiefdomb20
59-0OR: 97CD
5/4
T: S GhadayerJ: R Ffrench
3
(4)
Fly At Dawn22
69-0OR: 98D
40/1
T: I MohammedJ: F Veron
4
(2)
Just A Penny84
89-0OR: 95CD
25/1
T: D WatsonJ: Dane O'Neill
5
(9)
Mystique Moon50
69-0OR: 104CD
5/1
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott
6
(6)
Seniority106
69-0OR: 98D
16/1
T: S SeemarJ: A Fresu
7
(5)
Shamaal Nibras47
119-0OR: 101CD
9/2
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
9
(1)
Yulong Warriorp8
59-0OR: 96D
17/2
T: S SeemarJ: T P O'Shea

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Superior8
49-0OR: 98
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Chiefdom (5/4), Shamaal Nibras (9/2), Mystique Moon (5/1), Behavioral Bias (6/1), Yulong Warrior (17/2), Seniority (16/1), Superior (16/1), Just A Penny (25/1), Fly At Dawn (40/1)

