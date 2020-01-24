Meetings
11:15 Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020
1
(2)
49-11OR: 100D
10/3
2
(1)
Alkaraama125
49-6OR: 95BF
13/8
3
(3)
Taneenh672
79-5OR: 94CD
9/2
4
(4)
48-11OR: 86
5/1
5
(5)
68-6OR: 81D
11/1
6
(6)
Raafid15
78-5OR: 80CD
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Alkaraama (13/8), Pocket Dynamo (10/3), Taneen (9/2), Leading Spirit (5/1), Shajjy (11/1), Raafid (12/1)
