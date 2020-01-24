Meetings
10:45 Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
Ring Dancer427
59-5OR: 78BF
8/1
2
(2)
Mazeedb27
69-4OR: 77
13/2
3
(9)
49-4OR: 78
14/1
4
(7)
69-0OR: 73C
9/4
5
(5)
Arrowayb293
58-13OR: 72C
9/2
6
(8)
68-13OR: 72
33/1
7
(4)
88-13OR: 72CD
11/1
8
(10)
48-11OR: 71CD
10/1
9
(11)
Montakhabp50
48-11OR: 71
25/1
10
(3)
58-10OR: 69
14/1
11
(6)
Initialb7
88-5OR: 64
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Right Flank (9/4), Arroway (9/2), Mazeed (13/2), Initial (8/1), Ring Dancer (8/1), Bosconero (10/1), Untold Secret (11/1), One Vision (14/1), Blue Sovereign (14/1), Montakhab (25/1), Berkshire Boy (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
