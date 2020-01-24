Meetings

Jebel Ali Fri 24 January 2020

  • British University In Dubai Handicap
  • 1m 2f, Fast
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner47,998.00 AED2nd16,001.00 AED3rd8,798.00 AED4th4,802.00 AED5th2,401.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:2m 0.49sOff time:10:16:21
1
(16)
Cranesbillb56
69-10OR: 65CD
8/1
T: E CharpyJ: F Veron
2
(10)
Hawker50
109-10OR: 65CD
9/1
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott
3
(9)
Rougher49
59-8OR: 63
15/2
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
4
(3)
Al Barezv7
69-7OR: 62CD
18/1
T: H Al AlawiJ: J Rosales
5
(1)
King's Shadowb5
69-7OR: 62C
13/2
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
6
(12)
East Asia70
59-6OR: 61
14/1
T: M HussainJ: S B Kirrane
7
(4)
Hello56
79-6OR: 61CD
4/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: T P O'Shea
8
(6)
Skygazerb7
89-6OR: 61CD
25/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: S Paiva
9
(8)
Tailor's Rowp56
69-6OR: 61
6/1
T: S GhadayerJ: R Ffrench
10
(11)
Hucklebuckv21
59-5OR: 60
7/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley
11
(2)
Fraserburgh1063
109-4OR: 59BFCD
25/1
T: S GhadayerJ: X Ziani
12
(5)
Sword Of Truth21
59-4OR: 59
28/1
T: K MazroueiJ: P A Graberg
13
(13)
Wings Of Goldv49
59-4OR: 59
18/1
T: E CharpyJ: Dane O'Neill
14
(14)
River Of Gold56
59-2OR: 57CD
25/1
T: A ShemailiJ: A Fresu
15
(15)
Still Life21
79-2OR: 57C
25/1
T: Y GhilanJ: B Pinheiro
16
(7)
Autumn Pridev20
49-0OR: 56
33/1
T: H Al AlawiJ: Noel Garbutt

Non-Runners

17
Town's History56
78-13OR: 54
T: Q AboudJ: Reserve 1
18
Kalamazoo56
68-10OR: 51
T: M HussainJ: Reserve 2
19
Strong Chemistry56
88-8OR: 49
T: K Al NeyadiJ: Reserve 3
20
Cinq Rues56
88-7OR: 48
T: K MazroueiJ: Reserve 4

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hello (4/1), Tailor's Row (6/1), King's Shadow (13/2), Hucklebuck (7/1), Rougher (15/2), Cranesbill (8/1), Hawker (9/1), East Asia (14/1), Al Barez (18/1), Wings Of Gold (18/1), Skygazer (25/1), Still Life (25/1), River Of Gold (25/1), Fraserburgh (25/1), Sword Of Truth (28/1), Autumn Pride (33/1), Cinq Rues (N/A), Strong Chemistry (N/A), Kalamazoo (N/A), Town's History (N/A)

