Meetings

16:05 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Pertemps Network Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 1m 7f 171y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:3m 50.3sOff time:16:07:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Third Time Lucki50
511-11OR:
11/4
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
2
Bothwell Bridge
511-4OR:
3/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville
Last RunWatch last race
3
Dreamsundermyfeet50
511-4OR:
100/1
T: M KeighleyJ: Patrick Cowley (5)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Etoile Rebelle
511-4OR:
9/2
T: Olly MurphyJ: Aidan Coleman
Last RunWatch last race
5
Fortunate Fred
511-4OR:
16/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: G Sheehan
Last RunWatch last race
6
French Paradoxe264
511-4OR:
25/1
T: Oliver SignyJ: T J O'Brien
Last RunWatch last race
7
Handsome Samson86
511-4OR:
20/1
T: Richard SpencerJ: James Bowen
Last RunWatch last race
8
Malinello28
511-4OR:
12/1
T: B PaulingJ: Adrian Heskin
Last RunWatch last race
9
Minella Beautyh138
511-4OR:
20/1
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
Last RunWatch last race
10
Twominutes Turkish78
511-4OR:
10/1
T: C GordonJ: J E Moore
Last RunWatch last race
11
Getalead23
410-7OR:
12/1
T: Ella PickardJ: Nick Scholfield
Last RunWatch last race
12
Jimmy Mac
410-7OR:
250/1
T: Clare HobsonJ: David Bass
Last RunWatch last race
13
Sea Prince73
410-7OR:
25/1
T: A M HalesJ: Harry Bannister
Last RunWatch last race
14
The Turfaccountanth1
410-7OR:
250/1
T: Clare HobsonJ: Joshua Moore
Last RunWatch last race
15
Lily River
410-0OR:
66/1
T: P J GilliganJ: Jack G Gilligan (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Third Time Lucki (11/4), Bothwell Bridge (3/1), Etoile Rebelle (9/2), Twominutes Turkish (10/1), Malinello (12/1), Getalead (12/1), Fortunate Fred (16/1), Handsome Samson (20/1), Minella Beauty (20/1), Sea Prince (25/1), French Paradoxe (25/1), Lily River (66/1), Dreamsundermyfeet (100/1), The Turfaccountant (250/1), Jimmy Mac (250/1)

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby