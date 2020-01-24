14:00 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020
Bumper winner on soft ground in 2018 and recorded his best effort in two starts over hurdles when finishing 6L second over 2m1f at Sedgefield (soft) last time out. One for the shortlist on handicap debut.
Broke his maiden when winning by a neck in a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Musselburgh (good-to-soft) last month. Decent fourth upped to 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) nine days later and is an interesting runner in this contest.
Placed on three of her four starts since joining this stable including when 7L second over an extended 2m5f at Fontwell (soft) last month. Wears a hood for the first time racing off the same mark on this occasion.
Dual winner including on soft ground at Southwell in October. Below that form twice subsequently and has had wind surgery since pulling up at Warwick (2m3f, soft) in November.
Maiden hurdle winner at Clonmel (good-to-yielding) over an extended 2m3f in February last year but has pulled up on both starts for this yard subsequently. Worth a check in the market on first start since wind surgery.
Put a fall at Market Rasen (soft) behind him when finishing a good third in a maiden hurdle over 2m4f at Fakenham (soft) last month. Market support would be notable on handicap debut.
Returning from over two years off the track when finishing runner-up in a novice hurdle over an extended 2m5f at Exeter (soft) in November. Below that form at Ascot (heavy) over the same trip subsequently and is likely capable of better.
Making his first start since wind surgery when finishing 26L seventh on handicap debut at Plumpton (2m, soft) earlier this month. More needed if he's to take this race.
Nine time winner under all codes and ran well when 6L fifth in a handicap hurdle over 2m on good-to-soft going here last month. Races off a 2lb lower mark here but others look to hold stronger claims.
Bumper winner on soft ground in 2018 and has run to a decent level of ability in three hurdles starts since joining this yard. Good 17L fourth at Plumpton (2m, soft) last time out and he is of interest upped in trip on handicap debut.
Point-to-point winner made a winning handicap debut when taking a novices' event over an extended 2m3f at Hereford (heavy) by 12L at the start of this month. Good conditional in the saddle and is a notable runner off a 12lb higher mark.
Placed on each of his last four starts including when beaten 7L into second in a 16 runner 2m3f handicap hurdle at Taunton (soft) at the end of last month. Looks likely to run well once more.
Put a slightly disappointing effort behind him when finishing 14L fourth in a novice hurdle over an extended 2m at Doncaster (soft) last month. Worth a check in the market stepping back up in distance on handicap debut.
Well held when falling in a handicap hurdle restricted to mares over an extended 2m4f at Cheltenham (soft) last month. Interesting to see how she fares in this event.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Daydream Aulmes
|6
|11-8
|11/2
|T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods
Betting
Forecast
Katahdin (4/1), Jubilympics (9/2), Sermando (7/1), Twenty Twenty (8/1), Enry Iggins (8/1), Shetland Bus (9/1), Irish Odyssey (9/1), Lantiern (16/1), Xcitations (20/1), Kozier (20/1), Shah An Shah (33/1), Great Hall (33/1), Deputy Jones (33/1), Annie Odds (66/1)
Verdict
- Irish Odyssey
- Enry Iggins
- Twenty Twenty
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.