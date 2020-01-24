Meetings

14:00 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 4f 145y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£5,198.002nd£1,526.003rd£763.004th£382.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 19.0sOff time:14:01:00
1
Irish Odysseyt29
711-12OR: 120BF
9/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: T Scudamore

Bumper winner on soft ground in 2018 and recorded his best effort in two starts over hurdles when finishing 6L second over 2m1f at Sedgefield (soft) last time out. One for the shortlist on handicap debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Shetland Bus37
711-12OR: 120BF
9/1
T: Justin LandyJ: Mr Thomas M O'Brien (5)

Broke his maiden when winning by a neck in a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Musselburgh (good-to-soft) last month. Decent fourth upped to 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) nine days later and is an interesting runner in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Jubilympicsh129
811-12OR: 120BFD
9/2
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Ben Jones (5)

Placed on three of her four starts since joining this stable including when 7L second over an extended 2m5f at Fontwell (soft) last month. Wears a hood for the first time racing off the same mark on this occasion.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Lantiernh65
611-12OR: 120WS
16/1
T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan

Dual winner including on soft ground at Southwell in October. Below that form twice subsequently and has had wind surgery since pulling up at Warwick (2m3f, soft) in November.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Annie Oddst62
611-10OR: 118WS
66/1
T: Ali StrongeJ: James Bowen

Maiden hurdle winner at Clonmel (good-to-yielding) over an extended 2m3f in February last year but has pulled up on both starts for this yard subsequently. Worth a check in the market on first start since wind surgery.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Xcitations38
511-9OR: 117
20/1
T: Mrs P SlyJ: Charlie Deutsch

Put a fall at Market Rasen (soft) behind him when finishing a good third in a maiden hurdle over 2m4f at Fakenham (soft) last month. Market support would be notable on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Kozier35
611-7OR: 115
20/1
T: A KingJ: Thomas Bellamy

Returning from over two years off the track when finishing runner-up in a novice hurdle over an extended 2m5f at Exeter (soft) in November. Below that form at Ascot (heavy) over the same trip subsequently and is likely capable of better.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Sermando19
611-6OR: 114
7/1
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Making his first start since wind surgery when finishing 26L seventh on handicap debut at Plumpton (2m, soft) earlier this month. More needed if he's to take this race.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Great Hall47
1011-5OR: 113C
33/1
T: M QuinnJ: C O'Farrell

Nine time winner under all codes and ran well when 6L fifth in a handicap hurdle over 2m on good-to-soft going here last month. Races off a 2lb lower mark here but others look to hold stronger claims.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Katahdin19
711-5OR: 113
4/1
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Bumper winner on soft ground in 2018 and has run to a decent level of ability in three hurdles starts since joining this yard. Good 17L fourth at Plumpton (2m, soft) last time out and he is of interest upped in trip on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Enry Iggins21
611-4OR: 112
8/1
T: R WalfordJ: Rex Dingle (3)

Point-to-point winner made a winning handicap debut when taking a novices' event over an extended 2m3f at Hereford (heavy) by 12L at the start of this month. Good conditional in the saddle and is a notable runner off a 12lb higher mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
Twenty Twentyv25
511-4OR: 112
8/1
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Placed on each of his last four starts including when beaten 7L into second in a 16 runner 2m3f handicap hurdle at Taunton (soft) at the end of last month. Looks likely to run well once more.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Shah An Shah41
611-1OR: 109
33/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: Aidan Coleman

Put a slightly disappointing effort behind him when finishing 14L fourth in a novice hurdle over an extended 2m at Doncaster (soft) last month. Worth a check in the market stepping back up in distance on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Deputy Jonest41
711-0OR: 108
33/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: Harry Reed (3)

Well held when falling in a handicap hurdle restricted to mares over an extended 2m4f at Cheltenham (soft) last month. Interesting to see how she fares in this event.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Daydream Aulmes611-811/2
T: G McPhersonJ: Kielan Woods

Betting

Forecast

Katahdin (4/1), Jubilympics (9/2), Sermando (7/1), Twenty Twenty (8/1), Enry Iggins (8/1), Shetland Bus (9/1), Irish Odyssey (9/1), Lantiern (16/1), Xcitations (20/1), Kozier (20/1), Shah An Shah (33/1), Great Hall (33/1), Deputy Jones (33/1), Annie Odds (66/1)

Verdict

Handicap debutant IRISH ODYSSEY can defy top weight to take this handicap hurdle event for trainer Neil Mulholland. The selection is less exposed than most of his rivals here and with improvement likely he can take this race at the chief expensive of Enry Iggins, himself a handicap debut winner when victorious on his most recent start. Third place can go to Twenty Twenty who has placed on each of his last four racecourse appearances.
  1. Irish Odyssey
  2. Enry Iggins
  3. Twenty Twenty

Video Replay

