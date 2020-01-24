Verdict

Irish Odyssey Enry Iggins Twenty Twenty

Handicap debutantcan defy top weight to take this handicap hurdle event for trainer Neil Mulholland. The selection is less exposed than most of his rivals here and with improvement likely he can take this race at the chief expensive of, himself a handicap debut winner when victorious on his most recent start. Third place can go towho has placed on each of his last four racecourse appearances.