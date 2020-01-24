Meetings

12:50 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Pertemps Network Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 171y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:3m 55.6sOff time:12:50:40
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Mister Coffey27
511-10OR: CD
1/3
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Unbeaten in two starts to date including when making a winning hurdling and stable debut over an extended 2m at Newbury (soft) last month. Hails from a top yard and looks likely to play a leading role once more.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
West Corkt47
611-10OR: 127CD
2/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Point-to-point winner got off the mark at the third attempt under Rules when victorious in a similar race to this over C&D on good-to-soft going last month. Tongue tie worn for the first time that day is retained and he is one to note in this event.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Ace Cheetah62
611-4OR:
100/1
T: J R JenkinsJ: M Goldstein

Maiden after ten starts under all codes and was beaten 41L when eighth on hurdling debut over this C&D on good-to-soft ground in November. Probably best watched on return from a break.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Al Kout94
611-4OR:
12/1
T: Mrs H MainJ: G Sheehan

Dual AW winner was beaten 5¾L when eighth in a 1m4f handicap at Kempton in October on his most recent start. Market likely to provide the best guide as to expectations on hurdling debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Dash Of Blue37
511-4OR:
100/1
T: B I CaseJ: C Gethings

Disappointing in two starts over hurdles to date including when 46L eighteenth at Newbury (soft) over an extended 2m last month. Probably best watched on this occasion.

Last RunWatch last race
6
For Luck16
511-4OR:
50/1
T: B PaulingJ: David Bass

Struggled in two starts over hurdles so far most recently when 69L tenth over 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) earlier this month. Others hold stronger claims in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Kilpin27
511-4OR:
12/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Thomas Bellamy

Beaten 27L when finishing tenth to Mister Coffey in a hurdle race over an extended 2m at Newbury (soft) on racecourse debut last month. Plenty to find with that rival if he's to take this event.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Present Endeavourh1,t27
511-4OR: 97
100/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: R T Dunne

Failed to figure in three starts over hurdles to date most recently when 36L eighth on heavy ground over an extended 1m7f at Leicester last month. Wears a hood for the first time in this event.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Winged Isleh116
511-4OR:
100/1
T: D BurchellJ: Ben Jones (5)

Didn't jump well when racing from off the pace prior to pulling up in a maiden hurdle over 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) on Rules debut recently. Others make more appeal.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Be Thankfulh,t186
510-11OR:
100/1
T: M KeighleyJ: Patrick Cowley (5)

Ten race maiden on the Flat who was beaten 49L off a mark of 54 in a 1m2f handicap at Nottingham (soft) in October. Absent since and is probably best watched in a first time tongue tie and returning hood on hurdles debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
Joshsbar10
510-11OR:
100/1
T: P J GilliganJ: K J Brouder (3)

Failed to land a low in three hurdles starts in Ireland including when pulled up in a 2m4f mares only maiden event at Fairyhouse (heavy) earlier this month. Others make more appeal in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Shirocco Sunflower36
510-11OR:
25/1
T: Ali StrongeJ: James Bowen

Showed promise in three starts in bumpers including when 14½L fifth over 2m at Hereford (heavy) last time out. Likely more needed if she's to make a winning hurdling debut however.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Rusper's Giftp1,t163
410-7OR: WS
100/1
T: Oliver SignyJ: Jamie Bargary

Seven race maiden under all codes and was beaten 61L on hurdles and stable debut over an extended 1m7f at Catterick (good-to-soft) in November. Wears a tongue tie and cheekpieces for the first time on return from wind surgery.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Scarlet Dragon611-42/1
T: A KingJ: Wayne Hutchinson

Betting

Forecast

Mister Coffey (1/3), West Cork (2/1), Kilpin (12/1), Al Kout (12/1), Shirocco Sunflower (25/1), For Luck (50/1), Be Thankful (100/1), Dash Of Blue (100/1), Ace Cheetah (100/1), Rusper's Gift (100/1), Winged Isle (100/1), Present Endeavour (100/1), Joshsbar (100/1)

Verdict

MISTER COFFEY impressed on hurdling debut last time out and he can maintain his unbeaten record by defying a penalty to take the opening novices' hurdle contest. The selection represents a top stable and he can get the better of West Cork, the only other penalised runner in the field. Third place can go the way of Kilpin who can put a disappointing debut effort behind him to claim third.
  1. Mister Coffey
  2. West Cork
  3. Kilpin

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby