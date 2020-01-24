12:50 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020
Unbeaten in two starts to date including when making a winning hurdling and stable debut over an extended 2m at Newbury (soft) last month. Hails from a top yard and looks likely to play a leading role once more.
Point-to-point winner got off the mark at the third attempt under Rules when victorious in a similar race to this over C&D on good-to-soft going last month. Tongue tie worn for the first time that day is retained and he is one to note in this event.
Maiden after ten starts under all codes and was beaten 41L when eighth on hurdling debut over this C&D on good-to-soft ground in November. Probably best watched on return from a break.
Dual AW winner was beaten 5¾L when eighth in a 1m4f handicap at Kempton in October on his most recent start. Market likely to provide the best guide as to expectations on hurdling debut.
Disappointing in two starts over hurdles to date including when 46L eighteenth at Newbury (soft) over an extended 2m last month. Probably best watched on this occasion.
Struggled in two starts over hurdles so far most recently when 69L tenth over 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) earlier this month. Others hold stronger claims in this contest.
Beaten 27L when finishing tenth to Mister Coffey in a hurdle race over an extended 2m at Newbury (soft) on racecourse debut last month. Plenty to find with that rival if he's to take this event.
Failed to figure in three starts over hurdles to date most recently when 36L eighth on heavy ground over an extended 1m7f at Leicester last month. Wears a hood for the first time in this event.
Didn't jump well when racing from off the pace prior to pulling up in a maiden hurdle over 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) on Rules debut recently. Others make more appeal.
Ten race maiden on the Flat who was beaten 49L off a mark of 54 in a 1m2f handicap at Nottingham (soft) in October. Absent since and is probably best watched in a first time tongue tie and returning hood on hurdles debut.
Failed to land a low in three hurdles starts in Ireland including when pulled up in a 2m4f mares only maiden event at Fairyhouse (heavy) earlier this month. Others make more appeal in this contest.
Showed promise in three starts in bumpers including when 14½L fifth over 2m at Hereford (heavy) last time out. Likely more needed if she's to make a winning hurdling debut however.
Seven race maiden under all codes and was beaten 61L on hurdles and stable debut over an extended 1m7f at Catterick (good-to-soft) in November. Wears a tongue tie and cheekpieces for the first time on return from wind surgery.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Scarlet Dragon
|6
|11-4
|2/1
|T: A KingJ: Wayne Hutchinson
Betting
Forecast
Mister Coffey (1/3), West Cork (2/1), Kilpin (12/1), Al Kout (12/1), Shirocco Sunflower (25/1), For Luck (50/1), Be Thankful (100/1), Dash Of Blue (100/1), Ace Cheetah (100/1), Rusper's Gift (100/1), Winged Isle (100/1), Present Endeavour (100/1), Joshsbar (100/1)
Verdict
- Mister Coffey
- West Cork
- Kilpin
