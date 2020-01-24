Meetings

22:10 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 10 - Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$22,050.002nd$7,000.003rd$3,501.004th$2,450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:15:45
1
(1)
Alizee33
48-9OR: 95D
11/10
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Victor Lebron
3
(3)
Big Tina23
48-9OR: 90
6/1
T: Armando De La CerdaJ: Paco Lopez
4
(4)
Golden Tap37
48-7OR: 89D
16/1
T: Jose GaroffaloJ: Santiago Gonzalez
5
(5)
Fun Finder29
48-9OR: 87D
11/8
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: J R Leparoux
9
(9)
Indicia23
48-9OR: 92D
16/1
T: Heather IrionJ: Reynier Arrieta

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Music Of Life69
48-9OR: 89
T: S Joseph JrJ: Luis Saez
6
(6)
Get Rewarded37
48-7OR: 94
T: Sarah NagleJ: Edgar Prado
7
(7)
With Herself33
58-9OR: 95
T: H MotionJ: Chris Landeros
8
(8)
Strella's War27
48-9OR: 88
T: Rodolphe BrissetJ: Jose Ortiz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Alizee (11/10), Fun Finder (11/8), Strella's War (5/2), Music Of Life (3/1), Big Tina (6/1), Get Rewarded (8/1), With Herself (10/1), Indicia (16/1), Golden Tap (16/1)

