21:38 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 9 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$27,720.002nd$8,801.003rd$4,400.004th$3,080.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:43:39
1
(1)
Lemniscate19
48-9OR: 99BFD
10/3
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: Jose Ortiz
2
(2)
First And Three21
48-9OR: 99D
6/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Cristian Torres (5)
3
(3)
J S Bach28
88-9OR: 113D
6/4
T: Jason ServisJ: Romero Maragh (5)
4
(4)
Charlie The Greek27
68-9OR: 99D
20/1
T: Mauricio FuentesJ: Jairo Rendon
5
(5)
Roddick34
48-9OR: 85D
10/1
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: John Velazquez
6
(6)
Starship Aramis26
48-9OR: 98D
9/2
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Emisael Jaramillo
7
(7)
Jack B Winkle26
48-9OR: 96
15/2
T: Ronald SpatzJ: Luis Saez

Betting

Forecast

J S Bach (6/4), Lemniscate (10/3), Starship Aramis (9/2), First And Three (6/1), Jack B Winkle (15/2), Roddick (10/1), Charlie The Greek (20/1)

