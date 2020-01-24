Meetings
20:04 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020
4
(4)
38-8OR: 86D
6/4
5
(5)
38-10OR: 79
10/1
6
(6)
Monforte20
38-10OR: 90D
8/13
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Frosted Rose61
38-8OR: 75
T: Michael TrombettaJ: Edgard Zayas
2
(2)
Dominate Themoment42
38-8OR: 79
T: Allen IwinskiJ: Cristian Torres
3
(3)
Remaster56
38-8OR: 98
T: Wesley WardJ: Jose Ortiz
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Monforte (8/13), King Theo (6/4), Remaster (2/1), Dominate Themoment (7/2), Frosted Rose (8/1), Allgorilla (10/1)
