Meetings
23:19 Golden Gate Fields Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
48-6OR: 98D
11/10
2
(2)
Fuega21
58-6OR: 86D
20/1
3
(3)
Imminent21
48-6OR: 82
40/1
4
(4)
48-6OR: 89D
9/2
5
(5)
48-6OR: 94
7/2
6
(6)
Starza21
58-6OR: 93D
5/1
7
(7)
58-8OR: 82D
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Chieftain's Lady (11/10), Kiana's Love (7/2), Spanish Magic (9/2), Starza (5/1), Point Of The Rose (10/1), Fuega (20/1), Imminent (40/1)
