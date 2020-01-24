Meetings

21:48 Golden Gate Fields Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:53:55
2
(2)
Text Dont Call23
38-10OR: 71D
5/2
T: Jonathan WongJ: Luis Reyes
3
(3)
Shez A Grinder23
38-8OR: 53
33/1
T: Pablo DeJ: Francisco Monroy
4
(4)
Just Classy41
38-8OR: 83
4/5
T: Efrain MirandaJ: Juan Hernandez
5
(5)
Fighting Beauty23
38-8OR: 56
33/1
T: Steven MiyadiJ: Silvio Amador
6
(6)
Mamanuca64
38-8OR: 52
50/1
T: Terry JohnsonJ: Hugo Herrera
7
(7)
Raelee14
38-8OR: 78
10/1
T: Victor TrujilloJ: Ricardo Gonzalez
8
(8)
Teaspoon Of Pepper23
38-8OR: 69
12/1
T: Andreas PsarrasJ: Frank Alvarado
9
(9)
Snow Pack23
38-8OR: 66D
25/1
T: Michael LenziniJ: Francisco Duran
10
(10)
Charlie's Belle23
38-8OR: 59D
5/1
T: Ellen JacksonJ: Alejandro Gomez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Billy'sgotasingle23
38-8OR: 66
T: Samuel CalvarioJ: Catalino Martinez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Just Classy (4/5), Text Dont Call (5/2), Charlie's Belle (5/1), Billy'sgotasingle (6/1), Raelee (10/1), Teaspoon Of Pepper (12/1), Snow Pack (25/1), Fighting Beauty (33/1), Shez A Grinder (33/1), Mamanuca (50/1)

