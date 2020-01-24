Meetings
21:16 Golden Gate Fields Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
Myangelcindy468
68-8OR: 101D
6/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 99D
11/4
4
(4)
78-8OR: 95D
11/1
5
(5)
78-6OR: 101D
11/10
6
(6)
68-8OR: 96D
9/2
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Amber Louise41
78-8OR: 96
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Juan Hernandez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bako Sweets (11/10), Lucky Antares (11/4), Amber Louise (7/2), Little Dancer (9/2), Myangelcindy (6/1), Exactamente (11/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed