Meetings
20:45 Golden Gate Fields Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 57
5/4
2
(2)
38-8OR: 68
9/4
3
(3)
38-8OR: 63
10/3
4
(4)
38-8OR: 62
20/1
5
(5)
Brite Tanb119
38-8OR: 33
40/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 60
7/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Golden Goddess (5/4), Patsy Cline (9/4), Tiz The Standard (10/3), Lady Agatha (7/1), Sweet Ryan (20/1), Brite Tan (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed