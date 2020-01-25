Meetings

00:19 Golden Gate Fields Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:00:23:43
1
(1)
Hardy Chiselb123
48-11OR: 71D
11/2
T: Tim McCannaJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
2
(2)
Far West160
48-11OR: 69
5/2
T: Blaine WrightJ: Juan Hernandez
3
(3)
Bernardos Hideaway20
48-11OR: 74D
25/1
T: Quentin MillerJ: Luis Reyes
4
(4)
Baby You Got It23
68-11OR: 86D
9/2
T: Tim BellasisJ: Silvio Amador
5
(5)
Bel's Blessing120
58-11OR: 74D
5/1
T: William DeliaJ: Catalino Martinez
6
(6)
Carters Blue28
48-11OR: 87D
4/1
T: Victor TrujilloJ: Frank Alvarado
7
(7)
Changing Image55
48-11OR: 80D
5/1
T: Debbie WinickJ: Francisco Monroy
8
(8)
Smiling Matt308
48-11OR: 71
20/1
T: Faith TaylorJ: Anne Sanguinetti

Betting

Forecast

Far West (5/2), Carters Blue (4/1), Baby You Got It (9/2), Changing Image (5/1), Bel's Blessing (5/1), Hardy Chisel (11/2), Smiling Matt (20/1), Bernardos Hideaway (25/1)

