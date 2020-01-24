Meetings

11:40 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Tab Pays The Full Dividend, No Limits Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 5f 212y, Soft
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR34,808.002ndR12,000.003rdR6,009.004thR3,004.005thR1,209.006thR605.007thR605.008thR605.009thR605.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(2)
Don't Be Blue244
49-6OR:
6/5
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
2
(7)
Good Times Roll7
49-6OR:
5/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Julius Mphanya (6)
4
(11)
Queen Makeda21
59-6OR:
14/1
T: Duncan McKenzieJ: Yuzae Ramzan (9)
5
(5)
Tequila Mariav17
49-6OR:
40/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
6
(1)
Pollymania2
59-6OR:
25/1
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Charles Ndlovu
7
(4)
Tiger Rag98
49-6OR:
40/1
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
8
(6)
Belfast Child
49-6OR:
16/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Donald Bogaleboile
9
(3)
Galactic Storm
49-6OR:
4/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
10
(10)
Twice The Love28
49-6OR:
7/2
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Wayne Agrella
11
(9)
Visual Art2
49-6OR:
22/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Denis Schwarz

Non-Runners

3
(8)
Terra Creek Girl21
49-6OR: -
T: Juan NelJ: M J Byleveld

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Don't Be Blue (6/5), Twice The Love (7/2), Galactic Storm (4/1), Good Times Roll (5/1), Queen Makeda (14/1), Terra Creek Girl (14/1), Belfast Child (16/1), Visual Art (22/1), Pollymania (25/1), Tiger Rag (40/1), Tequila Maria (40/1)

