Meetings
10:40 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020
1
(9)
49-6OR:
33/1
2
(10)
89-6OR:
100/1
3
(7)
Juzcar42
49-6OR:
50/1
4
(8)
49-6OR:
8/1
5
(12)
49-6OR:
8/13
6
(11)
49-6OR:
22/1
7
(2)
Natural Jade192
59-1OR:
5/1
9
(3)
49-1OR:
14/1
11
(5)
Kounia Bellab140
79-1OR:
28/1
12
(6)
Princess Platinumb1121
49-1OR:
8/1
Non-Runners
8
(1)
Comet Path42
49-1OR: -
T: Gavin SmithJ: Sadick Watson
10
(4)
Scolding2
59-1OR: -
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Sakhumzi Nonzonzo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Real Rascal (8/13), Natural Jade (5/1), Princess Platinum (8/1), Master Daniel (8/1), Comet Path (10/1), Rusalka (14/1), Scolding (20/1), Whispering Jack (22/1), Kounia Bella (28/1), Time For Launch (33/1), Juzcar (50/1), John In Flight (100/1)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
