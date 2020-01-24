Meetings

10:40 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • itsarush.co.za Welcomes You Workriders Maiden Plate
  • 4f 214y, Soft
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR34,808.002ndR12,000.003rdR6,009.004thR3,004.005thR1,209.006thR605.007thR605.008thR605.009thR605.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:42:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(9)
Time For Launchb2
49-6OR:
33/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Makabongwe Khaka
2
(10)
John In Flight2
89-6OR:
100/1
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Thembelani Mkhuthukana
3
(7)
Juzcar42
49-6OR:
50/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Sinethemba Nikani
4
(8)
Master Daniel155
49-6OR:
8/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Luvuyo Thanda
5
(12)
Real Rascal28
49-6OR:
8/13
T: T LaingJ: Zuzile Matwa
6
(11)
Whispering Jack147
49-6OR:
22/1
T: Duncan McKenzieJ: Sakhepi Ngqabuko
7
(2)
Natural Jade192
59-1OR:
5/1
T: Juan NelJ: Siyabonga Kolisile
9
(3)
Rusalka2
49-1OR:
14/1
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Xolani Mlunguzi
11
(5)
Kounia Bellab140
79-1OR:
28/1
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Akhona Kaspile
12
(6)
Princess Platinumb1121
49-1OR:
8/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Avuyile Mbumbulu

Non-Runners

8
(1)
Comet Path42
49-1OR: -
T: Gavin SmithJ: Sadick Watson
10
(4)
Scolding2
59-1OR: -
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Sakhumzi Nonzonzo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Real Rascal (8/13), Natural Jade (5/1), Princess Platinum (8/1), Master Daniel (8/1), Comet Path (10/1), Rusalka (14/1), Scolding (20/1), Whispering Jack (22/1), Kounia Bella (28/1), Time For Launch (33/1), Juzcar (50/1), John In Flight (100/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
9/4
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
7/2
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
4/1
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby