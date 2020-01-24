Meetings

17:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

  • Dundalk Stadium Business Club Handicap (45-65) (Div 1)
  • 1m 2f 150y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 15.52sOff time:17:30:33
1
(11)
Roachdale Housep130
99-12OR: 58
12/1
T: P W FlynnJ: W J Lee

108-rated handicap hurdler the Mastercraftsman gelding has hit the frame on a couple of occasions from six visits to the venue. Last ran here two years ago and best watched on return to this surface.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(12)
Getgob21
69-8OR: 54CD
7/1
T: K H ClarkeJ: G P Brouder (7)

Winner of one of his eight starts at this venue, the win coming from one of the geldings five runs over C&D. Well held on last couple of starts over the combination and other preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(15)
Iron Bluep152
59-8OR: 54
14/1
T: Mark FaheyJ: G M Ryan (5)

Not much to shout about in three previous visits to the track. First time cheekpieces unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(13)
Cherryvilleh1,t149
49-7OR: 54
33/1
T: J C McConnellJ: R P Cleary

Yet to hit the frame in nine career starts including when making little impression in six starts at this venue. Hard to make any sort of case for.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Bellepowerv121
49-6OR: 53
8/1
T: John FeaneJ: D N Curran (10)

Failed to build on a career best effort when finishing second of 13 beaten 1¼L behind Rockview Roman in October with below-par efforts over C&D in November and earlier this month. Hard to fancy on recent evidence and first time visor.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Monsieur Piquerb,t7
49-3OR: 50
12/1
T: Christian DelcrosJ: K J Leonard

Mixed bag of efforts for connections since joining from the Karl Burke yard in September. Ran well in defeat over C&D last month and not to be taken lightly.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Paistiulp7
49-2OR: 49
4/1
T: J S BolgerJ: W T Byrne (7)

Career best effort earlier this month here over C&D finishing third of 14 beaten 6¾L before another bold effort behind Wild Shot over 1m4f last week. Could be of interest back at this trip.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
Feisty Katerinat45
59-1OR: 47
33/1
T: G O'LearyJ: R C Colgan

22-race maiden the daughter of Vocalised struggle on her most recent starts over C&D since September. Needs a vast improvement to play a significant part in the finish.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Pretty Little Liart21
79-1OR: 47CD
15/8
T: D P DunneJ: C T Keane

Boasts a win and two pace efforts from four starts over C&D including a bold show earlier this month to finish second of 14 behind Magi Gal. Could be a lively outsider.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(17)
Sharjahb21
109-0OR: 46CD
6/1
T: A SlatteryJ: B M Coen (3)

Has 83 starts at this track under his belt, winner on six occasions over C&D hitting the frame on a further four occasions. Now racing 26lb lower than last winning mark and likely to find a couple stronger once again.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(14)
Anfaasst,v7
68-13OR: 45C
16/1
T: T J O'MaraJ: W M Lordan

Winner of one of his six starts at this track. Generally well held in a couple of starts here since November and may struggle on first start over C&D.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(10)
Crystal Pool240
58-13OR: 45
66/1
T: P MartinJ: C D Maxwell (3)

Four-race maiden who is yet to hit the frame in three starts here. Not seen since finishing 16th of 17 runners at Gowran Park in May.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(16)
Lady Of Luxuryt1146
48-12OR: 45
50/1
T: E DoyleJ: A C Persse (7)

Five-race maiden finished last of five on sole start at this venue well beaten 9L over C&D in April last year. Will need to improve on overall form to play a significant role in this contest.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

10
(9)
Spanish Dawn35
69-1OR: 47
T: J C McConnellJ: C D Hayes
15
(7)
Keep Dreaming86
69-4OR: 50
T: Mrs L FowlerJ: Reserve 1
16
(2)
Shes Gold9
59-3OR: 49
T: T MullinsJ: Reserve 2
17
(6)
Plum Perfect42
410-4OR: 65
T: T CollinsJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Alhajjaj69-1216/1Full Result
T: Anthony McCannJ: J M Moore

Betting

Forecast

Pretty Little Liar (15/8), Paistiul (4/1), Sharjah (6/1), Getgo (7/1), Plum Perfect (15/2), Bellepower (8/1), Spanish Dawn (8/1), Roachdale House (12/1), Monsieur Piquer (12/1), Iron Blue (14/1), Anfaass (16/1), Shes Gold (20/1), Feisty Katerina (33/1), Cherryville (33/1), Lady Of Luxury (50/1), Crystal Pool (66/1), Keep Dreaming (66/1)

Verdict

PRETTY LITTLE LIAR has been running well in defeat at this venue in the last 12 months. The previous C&D winner ran Magi Gal to 2¾L over the combination to finish second of 14 earlier this month and can hold off the attentions of Sharjah who is currently racing 26lb lower than last winning mark and Getgo for the Keith Clarke yard. C&D winner Spanish Dawn should not be underestimated while Anfaas should not be taken lightly trying this trip for the first time.
  1. Pretty Little Liar
  2. Sharjah
  3. Spanish Dawn

Video Replay

