17:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
108-rated handicap hurdler the Mastercraftsman gelding has hit the frame on a couple of occasions from six visits to the venue. Last ran here two years ago and best watched on return to this surface.
Winner of one of his eight starts at this venue, the win coming from one of the geldings five runs over C&D. Well held on last couple of starts over the combination and other preferred.
Not much to shout about in three previous visits to the track. First time cheekpieces unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.
Yet to hit the frame in nine career starts including when making little impression in six starts at this venue. Hard to make any sort of case for.
Failed to build on a career best effort when finishing second of 13 beaten 1¼L behind Rockview Roman in October with below-par efforts over C&D in November and earlier this month. Hard to fancy on recent evidence and first time visor.
Mixed bag of efforts for connections since joining from the Karl Burke yard in September. Ran well in defeat over C&D last month and not to be taken lightly.
Career best effort earlier this month here over C&D finishing third of 14 beaten 6¾L before another bold effort behind Wild Shot over 1m4f last week. Could be of interest back at this trip.
22-race maiden the daughter of Vocalised struggle on her most recent starts over C&D since September. Needs a vast improvement to play a significant part in the finish.
Boasts a win and two pace efforts from four starts over C&D including a bold show earlier this month to finish second of 14 behind Magi Gal. Could be a lively outsider.
Has 83 starts at this track under his belt, winner on six occasions over C&D hitting the frame on a further four occasions. Now racing 26lb lower than last winning mark and likely to find a couple stronger once again.
Winner of one of his six starts at this track. Generally well held in a couple of starts here since November and may struggle on first start over C&D.
Four-race maiden who is yet to hit the frame in three starts here. Not seen since finishing 16th of 17 runners at Gowran Park in May.
Five-race maiden finished last of five on sole start at this venue well beaten 9L over C&D in April last year. Will need to improve on overall form to play a significant role in this contest.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Alhajjaj
|6
|9-12
|16/1
|Full Result
|T: Anthony McCannJ: J M Moore
Betting
Forecast
Pretty Little Liar (15/8), Paistiul (4/1), Sharjah (6/1), Getgo (7/1), Plum Perfect (15/2), Bellepower (8/1), Spanish Dawn (8/1), Roachdale House (12/1), Monsieur Piquer (12/1), Iron Blue (14/1), Anfaass (16/1), Shes Gold (20/1), Feisty Katerina (33/1), Cherryville (33/1), Lady Of Luxury (50/1), Crystal Pool (66/1), Keep Dreaming (66/1)
Verdict
- Pretty Little Liar
- Sharjah
- Spanish Dawn
Video Replay
