15:55 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020
Best known for exploits as a staying chaser these days where he stays beyond 3m and acts on most ground. Shade disappointing latest but ran well twice beforehand and with 6lb lower hurdles mark he's not to be taken lightly.
Point winner finished third in novice hurdles over 2m3½f at Wetherby and Catterick. Highly likely today's longer trip brings about improvement so an interesting handicap debutant here.
Stamina in pedigree and shaped as though he might appreciate a step in trip when fourth of 11 on handicap debut here over 2m3½f last month. Interesting runner for respected connections.
Bought for £34,000 in April after winning a 3m maiden by 8L at Loughbrickland but never really figured yet in novice events over trips ranging from 2m3½f to 3m. Suspect handicaps will see him in a better light.
Three-time hurdles winner at up to 3m. Won last start at Southwell but that some 555 days ago so has to be treated with caution today.
Lightly raced gelding won final start for previous handler Nick Mitchell but reappears here after 680 days off and with new connections so rates a risky proposition.
Off 612 days before making handicap debut where he made some late headway into sixth of 15 over 2m3½f at Wetherby. Surely can improve on that race now and one to consider with longer trip likely to suit.
Built on earlier promise when fourth in a handicap hurdle over an extended 2m7f at Chepstow (soft) last time out. Races off the same mark here and this lightly raced sort may be the one to side with today.
Some promise with David Pipe when he kept some pretty good company last season. This probably a notch easier for stable/season debut and one to note in the market now upped in trip.
Won three of his last four starts last season but not recaptured that form this term with four non-descript performances. Could be a spring horse perhaps but hard to be confident at present.
Failed to complete five times since his last win (over fences) and tailed off at Hereford last time out over hurdles. Very risky proposition and a horse who has his own ideas about the game.
Dual hurdle winner (2m3½f-2m4f) who returns to action from a 524-day absence; sits on his last winning mark (for Fergal O'Brien) but the layoff does raise question marks.
Still a maiden under Rules but could be fancied on his neck second over 3m1½f at Hereford on good ground. Lesser effort there since on soft but could fare better here on marginally quicker surface.
C&D winner on good ground last term below that level since on soft but with a slightly sounder surface likely and a first-time visor tried he isn't one to rule out today by any means.
Supreme Escape (11/4), Cathal's Star (11/2), Lord Getaway (6/1), Eclair On Line (7/1), Dubh Des Champs (8/1), Hangard (9/1), Master Tradesman (12/1), Easter Eric (14/1), Drumlee City (16/1), Another Frontier (20/1), Who's In The Box (25/1), Arctic Road (33/1), Sissinghurst (50/1), Kiwayu (50/1)
Verdict
- Supreme Escape
- Cathal's Star
- Who's In The Box
