15:55 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020

  • Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 3m 84y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 7.84sOff time:15:55:37
1
Lord Getawayp49
812-1OR: 112D
6/1
T: H J EvansJ: Shane Quinlan (5)

Best known for exploits as a staying chaser these days where he stays beyond 3m and acts on most ground. Shade disappointing latest but ran well twice beforehand and with 6lb lower hurdles mark he's not to be taken lightly.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Who's In The Boxh27
611-12OR: 109D
25/1
T: N KentJ: Charlie Hammond (3)

Point winner finished third in novice hurdles over 2m3½f at Wetherby and Catterick. Highly likely today's longer trip brings about improvement so an interesting handicap debutant here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Cathal's Star42
711-12OR: 109
11/2
T: N G RichardsJ: B S Hughes

Stamina in pedigree and shaped as though he might appreciate a step in trip when fourth of 11 on handicap debut here over 2m3½f last month. Interesting runner for respected connections.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Eclair On Linep,t26
611-11OR: 108D
7/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: Paul O'Brien (3)

Bought for £34,000 in April after winning a 3m maiden by 8L at Loughbrickland but never really figured yet in novice events over trips ranging from 2m3½f to 3m. Suspect handicaps will see him in a better light.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Kiwayut555
1111-10OR: 107D
50/1
T: M E SowersbyJ: R D Day

Three-time hurdles winner at up to 3m. Won last start at Southwell but that some 555 days ago so has to be treated with caution today.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Drumlee City680
811-10OR: 107D
16/1
T: Julia BrookeJ: Joe Colliver

Lightly raced gelding won final start for previous handler Nick Mitchell but reappears here after 680 days off and with new connections so rates a risky proposition.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Hangard29
811-9OR: 106
9/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Off 612 days before making handicap debut where he made some late headway into sixth of 15 over 2m3½f at Wetherby. Surely can improve on that race now and one to consider with longer trip likely to suit.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Supreme Escape48
611-9OR: 106D
11/4
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Built on earlier promise when fourth in a handicap hurdle over an extended 2m7f at Chepstow (soft) last time out. Races off the same mark here and this lightly raced sort may be the one to side with today.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Easter Eric375
611-8OR: 105
14/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Jack Quinlan

Some promise with David Pipe when he kept some pretty good company last season. This probably a notch easier for stable/season debut and one to note in the market now upped in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Arctic Roadp,t29
711-7OR: 104D
33/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: Henry Brooke

Won three of his last four starts last season but not recaptured that form this term with four non-descript performances. Could be a spring horse perhaps but hard to be confident at present.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Another Frontier41
911-6OR: 103CD
20/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: D Crosse

Failed to complete five times since his last win (over fences) and tailed off at Hereford last time out over hurdles. Very risky proposition and a horse who has his own ideas about the game.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Sissinghurstt524
1011-5OR: 102
50/1
T: T SymondsJ: Benjamin Poste

Dual hurdle winner (2m3½f-2m4f) who returns to action from a 524-day absence; sits on his last winning mark (for Fergal O'Brien) but the layoff does raise question marks.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Master Tradesmanp41
911-5OR: 102BFD
12/1
T: R Mitford-SladeJ: M G Nolan

Still a maiden under Rules but could be fancied on his neck second over 3m1½f at Hereford on good ground. Lesser effort there since on soft but could fare better here on marginally quicker surface.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Dubh Des Champsv148
810-10OR: 93CD
8/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Sean Quinlan

C&D winner on good ground last term below that level since on soft but with a slightly sounder surface likely and a first-time visor tried he isn't one to rule out today by any means.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Supreme Escape (11/4), Cathal's Star (11/2), Lord Getaway (6/1), Eclair On Line (7/1), Dubh Des Champs (8/1), Hangard (9/1), Master Tradesman (12/1), Easter Eric (14/1), Drumlee City (16/1), Another Frontier (20/1), Who's In The Box (25/1), Arctic Road (33/1), Sissinghurst (50/1), Kiwayu (50/1)

Verdict

There was lots to like about the handicap debut of SUPREME ESCAPE at Chepstow last time and a repeat of that effort should put him firmly in the mix today; there is a possibility that he can actually improve on the effort. Cathal's Star and Who's In The Box both go up 5f in distance for their handicap debuts today so both have serious potential to improve and they have to be considered dangerous rivals.
  1. Supreme Escape
  2. Cathal's Star
  3. Who's In The Box

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

