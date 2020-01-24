Meetings

14:55 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • First Race Special On Sky Bet Tomorrow Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 128y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 3.17sOff time:14:55:19
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bear Valleyt56
611-4OR:
25/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Jack Quinlan

76-rated three-time Flat scorer but well beaten on hurdles bow at Market Rasen in November and underwhelming back on the Flat since. Others make greater appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Gaelik Coast74
611-4OR:
20/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Bought for £110,000 after winning Irish maiden point on debut and was good runner-up on bumper debut at Bangor. Less pleasing when well beaten at Haydock and tired on hurdles bow 11 months later. May do better today.

Last RunWatch last race
3
One Fine Man37
511-4OR:
4/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

€110,000 purchase as a three-year-old. By top National-Hunt sire Jeremy. Running on fourth beaten 8L on hurdles bow at Ludlow a nice platform to build on and expected to make a bold bid here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Passing Shadow17
611-4OR:
33/1
T: G McPhersonJ: Miss L M Pinchin (7)

100/1 so fifth beaten 21L a respectable enough start over hurdles after two underwhelming efforts in bumpers beforehand. Still has plenty to find with the principles.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Rock On Roccot192
611-4OR:
17/2
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Placed in a point-to-point and twice ran respectably in bumpers earlier this year but pulled up on hurdles bow when he reportedly lost a shoe. Can do better today and tongue-tie may help him see out the full distance.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Yabassp171
511-4OR:
9/2
T: B PaulingJ: D A Jacob

Smart Flat performer for Archie Watson (rated 84) and stayed 2m so certainly won't have any problem stamina wise. Joined a respected yard so can be expected to jump soundly and could go well first time up.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Zacony Rebel272
511-4OR:
16/1
T: T LawesJ: Tom Cannon

Son of Getaway fell at the last when held in fourth in lone point-to-point. Hard to gauge him overall but represents smaller yard so probably best watched.

Last RunWatch last race
8
France De Reve43
510-11OR:
5/4
T: N J HendersonJ: J McGrath

French bumper winner disappointed at Uttoxeter but much more like it when second at Taunton last time out. Can come on from that and has leading claims for yard exceptional with mare novice hurdlers.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Sorbet23
510-11OR:
20/1
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: L P Aspell

Ordinary Flat maiden showed glimpses of potential in two hurdle races to date but would be a surprise should she make the frame today.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Constancio611-45/2
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Betting

Forecast

France De Reve (5/4), One Fine Man (4/1), Yabass (9/2), Rock On Rocco (17/2), Zacony Rebel (16/1), Gaelik Coast (20/1), Sorbet (20/1), Bear Valley (25/1), Passing Shadow (33/1)

Verdict

Nicky Henderson and JP McManus have made a habit of teaming up to great success with French-bred Mares in recent seasons and although FRANCE DE REVE hardly looks like the next Epatante she appeals as the most likely winner today after her Taunton second latest. Nigel Twiston-Davies charge One Fine Man ran well at Ludlow latest and he rates the biggest danger although hurdles debutant Yabass can't be taken lightly given his Flat class.
  1. France De Reve
  2. One Fine Man
  3. Yabass

Video Replay

