14:55 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020
76-rated three-time Flat scorer but well beaten on hurdles bow at Market Rasen in November and underwhelming back on the Flat since. Others make greater appeal.
Bought for £110,000 after winning Irish maiden point on debut and was good runner-up on bumper debut at Bangor. Less pleasing when well beaten at Haydock and tired on hurdles bow 11 months later. May do better today.
€110,000 purchase as a three-year-old. By top National-Hunt sire Jeremy. Running on fourth beaten 8L on hurdles bow at Ludlow a nice platform to build on and expected to make a bold bid here.
100/1 so fifth beaten 21L a respectable enough start over hurdles after two underwhelming efforts in bumpers beforehand. Still has plenty to find with the principles.
Placed in a point-to-point and twice ran respectably in bumpers earlier this year but pulled up on hurdles bow when he reportedly lost a shoe. Can do better today and tongue-tie may help him see out the full distance.
Smart Flat performer for Archie Watson (rated 84) and stayed 2m so certainly won't have any problem stamina wise. Joined a respected yard so can be expected to jump soundly and could go well first time up.
Son of Getaway fell at the last when held in fourth in lone point-to-point. Hard to gauge him overall but represents smaller yard so probably best watched.
French bumper winner disappointed at Uttoxeter but much more like it when second at Taunton last time out. Can come on from that and has leading claims for yard exceptional with mare novice hurdlers.
Ordinary Flat maiden showed glimpses of potential in two hurdle races to date but would be a surprise should she make the frame today.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Constancio
|6
|11-4
|5/2
|T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes
Betting
Forecast
France De Reve (5/4), One Fine Man (4/1), Yabass (9/2), Rock On Rocco (17/2), Zacony Rebel (16/1), Gaelik Coast (20/1), Sorbet (20/1), Bear Valley (25/1), Passing Shadow (33/1)
Verdict
- France De Reve
- One Fine Man
- Yabass
