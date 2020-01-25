Meetings

03:18 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 7f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:21:25
2
(2)
Winning Number203
48-8OR: 112
8/11
T: Brian HouseJ: Eddie Jr Martin
3
(3)
Final Exam93
48-8OR: 87
28/1
T: Charles SmithJ: Rohan Singh
5
(5)
Southernaire16
48-8OR: 80D
12/1
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Gerard Melancon
6
(6)
Pleasant D'Oro48
58-8OR: 94D
10/1
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Joel Dominguez
7
(7)
Jerrys Pridenjoy36
48-8OR: 94BF
11/1
T: Chris RichardJ: Timothy Thornton
8
(8)
Treasure Trove35
48-8OR: 95D
2/1
T: Thomas AmossJ: Diego Saenz

1
(1)
Future Abundance14
48-8OR: 85
T: Scott GelnerJ: Chris Rosier
4
(4)
Gold Buyer14
48-8OR: 92
T: Tracy NorrisJ: Thomas Pompell

Forecast

Winning Number (8/11), Treasure Trove (2/1), Gold Buyer (8/1), Pleasant D'Oro (10/1), Jerrys Pridenjoy (11/1), Southernaire (12/1), Future Abundance (15/1), Final Exam (28/1)

