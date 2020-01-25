Meetings

02:50 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Alys Appointment48
68-8OR: 69D
11/2
T: Donald BrunoJ: Alexander Castillo
2
(2)
Donna's Court27
58-8OR: 70D
15/2
T: Rafael GomezJ: Odilon Martinez
3
(3)
Successful Shot228
68-8OR: 78D
22/1
T: Henry WestJ: Larry Gary
4
(4)
Brazoswildcat36
48-8OR: 66D
9/2
T: Roy RobertsJ: Paulina Ramirez
5
(5)
Huffs Taz A Boo76
78-8OR: 66D
10/1
T: Thomas SamJ: Luis Batista
7
(7)
Aw Shucks20
58-8OR: 83D
1/1
T: Peter DerousselleJ: Jose Guerrero
8
(8)
Hitter55
58-8OR: 63
25/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Charles Roberts (5)
9
(9)
Smooth Man20
68-8OR: 73D
12/1
T: Enis MoutonJ: Chris Rosier
10
(10)
Holy Sunrise20
48-8OR: 72D
14/1
T: Kenneth RobertsJ: Devin Magnon

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Smokin' Truth233
58-8OR: 84
T: Jr Henry Johnson,J: Rohan Singh

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Aw Shucks (1/1), Smokin' Truth (3/1), Brazoswildcat (9/2), Alys Appointment (11/2), Donna's Court (15/2), Huffs Taz A Boo (10/1), Smooth Man (12/1), Holy Sunrise (14/1), Successful Shot (22/1), Hitter (25/1)

