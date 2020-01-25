Meetings
02:50 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
68-8OR: 69D
11/2
2
(2)
58-8OR: 70D
15/2
3
(3)
68-8OR: 78D
22/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 66D
9/2
5
(5)
78-8OR: 66D
10/1
7
(7)
58-8OR: 83D
1/1
8
(8)
Hitter55
58-8OR: 63
25/1
9
(9)
68-8OR: 73D
12/1
10
(10)
48-8OR: 72D
14/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Smokin' Truth233
58-8OR: 84
T: Jr Henry Johnson,J: Rohan Singh
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Aw Shucks (1/1), Smokin' Truth (3/1), Brazoswildcat (9/2), Alys Appointment (11/2), Donna's Court (15/2), Huffs Taz A Boo (10/1), Smooth Man (12/1), Holy Sunrise (14/1), Successful Shot (22/1), Hitter (25/1)
