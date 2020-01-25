Meetings
02:20 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 78D
7/2
2
(2)
Set Hut84
68-8OR: 85
5/1
3
(3)
West Villageb20
88-11OR: 66D
28/1
4
(4)
Jubal23
88-11OR: 85D
6/4
5
(5)
98-8OR: 77D
9/1
6
(6)
78-11OR: 61D
50/1
7
(7)
78-8OR: 77D
6/1
8
(8)
Hook20
88-8OR: 80D
9/1
9
(9)
78-11OR: 75D
11/1
Non-Runners
10
(10)
Theboyzgrand Kis20
68-8OR: 68
T: Ronnie WardJ: Odilon Martinez
11
(11)
Intimidating9
58-11OR: 75
T: Jory FerrellJ: Rohan Singh
12
(12)
Freedom Factor56
58-11OR: 74
T: Keith BourgeoisJ: Ty Kennedy
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Jubal (6/4), That's D 'cat (7/2), Set Hut (5/1), Crider Cash (6/1), Hook (9/1), Ben's Magic Stone (9/1), Meseta Diablo (11/1), Freedom Factor (12/1), Theboyzgrand Kis (20/1), Intimidating (20/1), West Village (28/1), Si Familia (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed