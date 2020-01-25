Meetings

02:20 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,505.002nd$2,700.003rd$1,350.004th$946.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:02:21:44
1
(1)
That's D 'cat23
58-8OR: 78D
7/2
T: Dale WhiteJ: Devin Magnon
2
(2)
Set Hut84
68-8OR: 85
5/1
T: Aaron SavoyJ: Kerwin Clark
3
(3)
West Villageb20
88-11OR: 66D
28/1
T: Bethany TaylorJ: Efigenio Ruiz
4
(4)
Jubal23
88-11OR: 85D
6/4
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Diego Saenz
5
(5)
Ben's Magic Stone14
98-8OR: 77D
9/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
6
(6)
Si Familia14
78-11OR: 61D
50/1
T: Harlan BoutteJ: Joe Stokes
7
(7)
Crider Cash23
78-8OR: 77D
6/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: Timothy Thornton
8
(8)
Hook20
88-8OR: 80D
9/1
T: Charles ZenonJ: Luis Batista
9
(9)
Meseta Diablo42
78-11OR: 75D
11/1
T: Shane WilsonJ: Jose Guerrero

Non-Runners

10
(10)
Theboyzgrand Kis20
68-8OR: 68
T: Ronnie WardJ: Odilon Martinez
11
(11)
Intimidating9
58-11OR: 75
T: Jory FerrellJ: Rohan Singh
12
(12)
Freedom Factor56
58-11OR: 74
T: Keith BourgeoisJ: Ty Kennedy

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jubal (6/4), That's D 'cat (7/2), Set Hut (5/1), Crider Cash (6/1), Hook (9/1), Ben's Magic Stone (9/1), Meseta Diablo (11/1), Freedom Factor (12/1), Theboyzgrand Kis (20/1), Intimidating (20/1), West Village (28/1), Si Familia (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

