01:50 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:53:22
1
(1)
B B Special20
88-11OR: 81D
12/1
T: Lee ThomasJ: Thomas Pompell
2
(2)
Our Rapidash84
78-11OR: 68D
33/1
T: Glenn DelahoussayeJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
3
(3)
Primetime Tiz20
68-11OR: 76D
11/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Joel Dominguez
4
(4)
Pierpont23
58-11OR: 69D
4/1
T: Joel BerndtJ: Paulina Ramirez
5
(5)
Resilience Of Love43
68-11OR: 71D
9/1
T: Jr Henry Johnson,J: Ty Kennedy
6
(6)
Just Kissing Buck20
88-11OR: 82D
11/2
T: Dale WhiteJ: Devin Magnon
7
(7)
Elite Runner27
48-11OR: 67D
9/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: Timothy Thornton
8
(8)
Stihl Harbor20
88-11OR: 81D
8/1
T: Charles ZenonJ: Larry Gary
9
(9)
Jade Star16
68-11OR: 75D
40/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Eguard Tejera
10
(10)
Rebel Gentleman37
68-11OR: 80D
11/8
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon

Non-Runners

11
(11)
D'tuff Cat Rey22
48-11OR: 55
T: Randy GrangerJ: Paulina Ramirez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rebel Gentleman (11/8), Pierpont (4/1), Just Kissing Buck (11/2), Stihl Harbor (8/1), Resilience Of Love (9/1), Elite Runner (9/1), D'tuff Cat Rey (10/1), Primetime Tiz (11/1), B B Special (12/1), Our Rapidash (33/1), Jade Star (40/1)

