Meetings
01:50 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
88-11OR: 81D
12/1
2
(2)
78-11OR: 68D
33/1
3
(3)
68-11OR: 76D
11/1
4
(4)
Pierpont23
58-11OR: 69D
4/1
5
(5)
68-11OR: 71D
9/1
6
(6)
88-11OR: 82D
11/2
7
(7)
48-11OR: 67D
9/1
8
(8)
88-11OR: 81D
8/1
9
(9)
68-11OR: 75D
40/1
10
(10)
68-11OR: 80D
11/8
Non-Runners
11
(11)
D'tuff Cat Rey22
48-11OR: 55
T: Randy GrangerJ: Paulina Ramirez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rebel Gentleman (11/8), Pierpont (4/1), Just Kissing Buck (11/2), Stihl Harbor (8/1), Resilience Of Love (9/1), Elite Runner (9/1), D'tuff Cat Rey (10/1), Primetime Tiz (11/1), B B Special (12/1), Our Rapidash (33/1), Jade Star (40/1)
Most Followed
