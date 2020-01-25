Meetings

01:21 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:23:11
1
(1)
Harlans Warrior44
58-8OR: 61D
16/1
T: Nicholas LatourJ: Josean Rivera
2
(2)
Argument Won16
48-5OR: 72D
7/2
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
3
(3)
Crowned Style20
78-5OR: 67
16/1
T: Alex DeJ: Alexander Castillo
4
(4)
Costa Sugar20
68-5OR: 65
20/1
T: Joseph BoxieJ: Joe Stokes
5
(5)
Jewels Of Sorce28
98-5OR: 70D
18/1
T: Benjamin ZenoJ: Gerard Melancon
6
(6)
Mimi's Song21
48-11OR: 69
5/6
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Joel Dominguez
7
(7)
Miss Billie K16
58-5OR: 68
7/1
T: Jr Eric Nelson,J: Kevin Smith
8
(8)
Kinky Kim16
48-8OR: 63D
11/2
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Paulina Ramirez
10
(10)
Kateline's Dreamer22
68-5OR: 51D
40/1
T: Donald MelanconJ: Daniel Flores

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Aloha Kai22
48-8OR: 64
T: Kenneth WestlyeJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
11
(11)
Island Blue16
48-5OR: 65
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Devin Magnon
12
(12)
Her Kare28
48-11OR: 75
T: Justin JeansonneJ: Timothy Thornton

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mimi's Song (5/6), Her Kare (2/1), Argument Won (7/2), Kinky Kim (11/2), Miss Billie K (7/1), Island Blue (10/1), Aloha Kai (12/1), Crowned Style (16/1), Harlans Warrior (16/1), Jewels Of Sorce (18/1), Costa Sugar (20/1), Kateline's Dreamer (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

