01:21 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 61D
16/1
2
(2)
48-5OR: 72D
7/2
3
(3)
78-5OR: 67
16/1
4
(4)
68-5OR: 65
20/1
5
(5)
98-5OR: 70D
18/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 69
5/6
7
(7)
58-5OR: 68
7/1
8
(8)
48-8OR: 63D
11/2
10
(10)
68-5OR: 51D
40/1
Non-Runners
9
(9)
Aloha Kai22
48-8OR: 64
T: Kenneth WestlyeJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
11
(11)
Island Blue16
48-5OR: 65
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Devin Magnon
12
(12)
Her Kare28
48-11OR: 75
T: Justin JeansonneJ: Timothy Thornton
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mimi's Song (5/6), Her Kare (2/1), Argument Won (7/2), Kinky Kim (11/2), Miss Billie K (7/1), Island Blue (10/1), Aloha Kai (12/1), Crowned Style (16/1), Harlans Warrior (16/1), Jewels Of Sorce (18/1), Costa Sugar (20/1), Kateline's Dreamer (40/1)
