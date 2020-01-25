Meetings

00:52 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$14,490.002nd$4,600.003rd$2,300.004th$1,611.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:00:54:44
1
(1)
St Teresa86
38-8OR: 29
40/1
T: Alfredo GomezJ: Josean Rivera
2
(2)
Golden Smiles34
38-8OR: 46
16/1
T: Robert SchultzJ: Jose Guerrero
3
(3)
Undeniably Devine23
38-8OR: 53
2/1
T: Kenneth WestlyeJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
4
(4)
Bind Me Up13
38-8OR: 60
15/2
T: Kenneth WestlyeJ: Alexander Castillo
5
(5)
I'm All Mixed Up
38-8OR:
25/1
T: Ronnie AverettJ: Kevin Smith
6
(6)
Bear Tooth Pass
38-8OR:
14/1
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Devin Magnon
7
(7)
Correct Answer21
38-8OR: 53BF
9/2
T: Brian HuvalJ: Timothy Thornton
8
(8)
American Rebel23
38-8OR: 46
11/1
T: Brett BrinkmanJ: Thomas Pompell
9
(9)
Nineoneoneprayer
38-8OR:
40/1
T: Terry VanceJ: Emanuel Nieves
10
(10)
Lady Hopper
38-8OR:
7/4
T: James LudwigJ: Kerwin Clark

Betting

Forecast

Lady Hopper (7/4), Undeniably Devine (2/1), Correct Answer (9/2), Bind Me Up (15/2), American Rebel (11/1), Bear Tooth Pass (14/1), Golden Smiles (16/1), I'm All Mixed Up (25/1), St Teresa (40/1), Nineoneoneprayer (40/1)

