Meetings
00:52 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 29
40/1
2
(2)
38-8OR: 46
16/1
3
(3)
38-8OR: 53
2/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 60
15/2
5
(5)
38-8OR:
25/1
6
(6)
38-8OR:
14/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 53BF
9/2
8
(8)
38-8OR: 46
11/1
9
(9)
38-8OR:
40/1
10
(10)
38-8OR:
7/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Lady Hopper (7/4), Undeniably Devine (2/1), Correct Answer (9/2), Bind Me Up (15/2), American Rebel (11/1), Bear Tooth Pass (14/1), Golden Smiles (16/1), I'm All Mixed Up (25/1), St Teresa (40/1), Nineoneoneprayer (40/1)
