Meetings
00:23 Delta Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 87
15/8
2
(2)
48-8OR: 64D
22/1
3
(3)
Cogan62
48-8OR: 74D
16/1
5
(5)
Big Cane14
58-5OR: 82D
5/2
6
(6)
58-5OR: 81D
22/1
7
(7)
48-5OR: 74D
11/4
9
(9)
58-8OR: 86D
5/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
Liam Skye13
58-5OR: 85
T: Bethany TaylorJ: Efigenio Ruiz
8
(8)
Freeze Line42
58-8OR: 72
T: Bethany TaylorJ: Jarred Journet
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Reversaloffortune (15/8), Big Cane (5/2), Cool Individual (11/4), Applewood (5/1), Liam Skye (8/1), Freeze Line (12/1), Cogan (16/1), Singinginthewind (22/1), Ray's King (22/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed