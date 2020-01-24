Meetings
23:55 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020
1
(5)
38-5OR: 49D
7/2
2
(1)
38-8OR: 63D
11/4
3
(2)
38-5OR: 61
6/1
4
(3)
38-8OR: 51
16/1
5
(4)
38-5OR: 52
14/1
6
(6)
38-5OR: 50D
11/4
7
(8)
38-5OR: 37D
22/1
8
(9)
38-5OR: 53D
18/1
9
(7)
38-5OR: 59D
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sing The Song (11/4), Power Of Character (11/4), Todayisnottheday (7/2), Starbuck Luck (11/2), Tensas Weezy (6/1), Saber Queen (14/1), Yougotanotion (16/1), Ashley Astray (18/1), In Charge Marg (22/1)
