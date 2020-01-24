Meetings

23:55 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:23:58:31
1
(5)
Todayisnottheday42
38-5OR: 49D
7/2
T: Steven FlintJ: Ty Kennedy
2
(1)
Power Of Character13
38-8OR: 63D
11/4
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Joel Dominguez
3
(2)
Tensas Weezy42
38-5OR: 61
6/1
T: Carl DevilleJ: Devin Magnon
4
(3)
Yougotanotion71
38-8OR: 51
16/1
T: Carl DevilleJ: Luis Batista
5
(4)
Saber Queen48
38-5OR: 52
14/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Odilon Martinez
6
(6)
Sing The Song26
38-5OR: 50D
11/4
T: Patrick DevereuxJ: Diego Saenz
7
(8)
In Charge Marg144
38-5OR: 37D
22/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Nicasio Gonzalez
8
(9)
Ashley Astray27
38-5OR: 53D
18/1
T: Rafael GomezJ: Paulina Ramirez
9
(7)
Starbuck Luck37
38-5OR: 59D
11/2
T: Steven FlintJ: Timothy Thornton

Betting

Forecast

Sing The Song (11/4), Power Of Character (11/4), Todayisnottheday (7/2), Starbuck Luck (11/2), Tensas Weezy (6/1), Saber Queen (14/1), Yougotanotion (16/1), Ashley Astray (18/1), In Charge Marg (22/1)

