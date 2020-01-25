Meetings

03:17 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,190.002nd$2,600.003rd$1,299.004th$910.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:31:38
1
(1)
Gimme Kimmy158
78-8OR: 64D
6/1
T: Rhea PennellaJ: Luis Batista
2
(2)
Bath And Tennis42
58-8OR: 75D
7/2
T: Charles DeMarioJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Liddyup21
78-8OR: 66D
16/1
T: Rhea PennellaJ: Jan Batista
4
(4)
Earned The Shot7
58-6OR: 64D
16/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Fredy Peltroche
5
(5)
Foxy Joxy15
68-6OR: 56
33/1
T: Adam IngramJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
6
(6)
Channel Surfing35
88-8OR: 68
5/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
7
(7)
Ellie's Cork15
68-6OR: 52D
40/1
T: Mark ShanleyJ: Denis Araujo
8
(8)
Mary's Listed Next15
78-6OR: 55D
33/1
T: Keturah LettsJ: Javier Rivera
9
(9)
Foxy Gator13
78-10OR: 74
5/6
T: John CapelliniJ: J Acosta

Betting

Forecast

Foxy Gator (5/6), Bath And Tennis (7/2), Channel Surfing (5/1), Gimme Kimmy (6/1), Liddyup (16/1), Earned The Shot (16/1), Foxy Joxy (33/1), Mary's Listed Next (33/1), Ellie's Cork (40/1)

