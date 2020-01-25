Meetings
03:17 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Gimme Kimmy158
78-8OR: 64D
6/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 75D
7/2
3
(3)
Liddyup21
78-8OR: 66D
16/1
4
(4)
58-6OR: 64D
16/1
5
(5)
68-6OR: 56
33/1
6
(6)
88-8OR: 68
5/1
7
(7)
68-6OR: 52D
40/1
8
(8)
78-6OR: 55D
33/1
9
(9)
78-10OR: 74
5/6
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Foxy Gator (5/6), Bath And Tennis (7/2), Channel Surfing (5/1), Gimme Kimmy (6/1), Liddyup (16/1), Earned The Shot (16/1), Foxy Joxy (33/1), Mary's Listed Next (33/1), Ellie's Cork (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed