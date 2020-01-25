Meetings
02:49 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Affix16
58-10OR: 80D
9/2
2
(2)
48-10OR: 79D
11/10
3
(3)
68-6OR: 53D
66/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 67D
7/1
5
(5)
Homer J14
48-8OR: 65D
10/1
6
(6)
Owl Run56
68-10OR: 79D
5/2
7
(7)
68-8OR: 76D
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Black Steel (11/10), Owl Run (5/2), Affix (9/2), Giant Viking (7/1), Homer J (10/1), Lime Hut (28/1), Seventyseven Force (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed