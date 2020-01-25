Meetings

02:49 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$10,080.002nd$3,200.003rd$1,600.004th$1,120.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:02:26
1
(1)
Affix16
58-10OR: 80D
9/2
T: Ernest HaynesJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
2
(2)
Black Steel16
48-10OR: 79D
11/10
T: Joseph AlsbrookJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
3
(3)
Seventyseven Force4
68-6OR: 53D
66/1
T: Michael SandovalJ: Tais Lyapustina
4
(4)
Giant Viking34
48-8OR: 67D
7/1
T: Gary CapuanoJ: Jose Montano
5
(5)
Homer J14
48-8OR: 65D
10/1
T: Michael SandovalJ: Fredy Peltroche
6
(6)
Owl Run56
68-10OR: 79D
5/2
T: John CarlisleJ: Denis Araujo
7
(7)
Lime Hut6
68-8OR: 76D
28/1
T: Alex CorreaJ: Kelvin Morales (5)

Betting

Forecast

Black Steel (11/10), Owl Run (5/2), Affix (9/2), Giant Viking (7/1), Homer J (10/1), Lime Hut (28/1), Seventyseven Force (66/1)

Full Racecard

