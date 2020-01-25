Meetings

02:21 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$8,190.002nd$2,600.003rd$1,299.004th$910.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:29:56
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Mighty Bop16
88-10OR: 74D
22/1
T: Kevin JoyJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
2
(2)
Morning Muse16
88-8OR: 91D
7/2
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
3
(3)
Watson16
68-10OR: 73D
14/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
4
(4)
Super Garner36
68-10OR: 80D
13/8
T: Lela HanaganJ: Gerald Almodovar
5
(5)
Praise The Moon16
78-8OR: 79D
9/2
T: Sergio PradenasJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
6
(6)
Crazed16
48-8OR: 81BFD
7/2
T: Hugh McMahonJ: J Acosta
8
(8)
Southern Barbecue16
88-8OR: 82D
8/1
T: Kenneth DeckerJ: Angel Cruz
9
(9)
Star Hawk16
48-8OR: 66D
50/1
T: Kevin JoyJ: Carlos Marrero

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Giant Dreams13
68-6OR: 86
T: Clifford TuomistoJ: Antonio Lopez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Super Garner (13/8), Morning Muse (7/2), Crazed (7/2), Praise The Moon (9/2), Southern Barbecue (8/1), Watson (14/1), Giant Dreams (15/1), Mighty Bop (22/1), Star Hawk (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
5/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
9/2
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
6/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
16/1
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
28/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby