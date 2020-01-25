Meetings
02:21 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
88-10OR: 74D
22/1
2
(2)
88-8OR: 91D
7/2
3
(3)
Watson16
68-10OR: 73D
14/1
4
(4)
68-10OR: 80D
13/8
5
(5)
78-8OR: 79D
9/2
6
(6)
Crazed16
48-8OR: 81BFD
7/2
8
(8)
88-8OR: 82D
8/1
9
(9)
48-8OR: 66D
50/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Giant Dreams13
68-6OR: 86
T: Clifford TuomistoJ: Antonio Lopez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Super Garner (13/8), Morning Muse (7/2), Crazed (7/2), Praise The Moon (9/2), Southern Barbecue (8/1), Watson (14/1), Giant Dreams (15/1), Mighty Bop (22/1), Star Hawk (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed