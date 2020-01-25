Meetings
01:53 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 61D
9/1
2
(2)
48-8OR: 66
7/2
3
(3)
48-6OR: 65D
18/1
5
(5)
Flanagan36
48-6OR: 63
40/1
6
(6)
Zep16
58-10OR: 78D
2/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 69D
9/1
8
(8)
48-8OR: 85
13/8
9
(9)
78-8OR: 61
33/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
Windsor Calling16
78-10OR: 63
T: Nelsi SalonJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Lucky Leonard (13/8), Zep (2/1), Shuddawuddacudda (7/2), Orioles Magic (9/1), Stalwart Humor (9/1), Redbulletwarrior (18/1), Windsor Calling (20/1), Conquistodor Fuego (33/1), Flanagan (40/1)
