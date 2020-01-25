Meetings

01:25 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$12,600.002nd$4,001.003rd$2,000.004th$1,400.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:31:01
2
(2)
Phonemyposseagain50
58-10OR: 103D
2/11
T: Kevin PattersonJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
3
(3)
Rolling Brook50
68-6OR: 84D
25/1
T: Mark RacanelliJ: Christian Hiraldo
4
(4)
Tambora35
58-6OR: 89D
15/2
T: Carlos MancillaJ: Kevin Gomez
5
(5)
Heartland Hit65
68-6OR: 73D
40/1
T: Mark ShanleyJ: Denis Araujo
6
(6)
Dionysus' Chalice15
58-6OR: 93D
13/2
T: Joan ReynoldsJ: Darius Thorpe

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Strong Like Bull88
88-8OR: 103
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz
7
(7)
Wills Defence6
68-6OR: 89
T: Mark ShanleyJ: Keimar Trotman

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Phonemyposseagain (2/11), Strong Like Bull (5/2), Dionysus' Chalice (13/2), Tambora (15/2), Wills Defence (15/1), Rolling Brook (25/1), Heartland Hit (40/1)

