Meetings
01:25 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020
2
(2)
58-10OR: 103D
2/11
3
(3)
68-6OR: 84D
25/1
4
(4)
Tambora35
58-6OR: 89D
15/2
5
(5)
68-6OR: 73D
40/1
6
(6)
58-6OR: 93D
13/2
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Strong Like Bull88
88-8OR: 103
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz
7
(7)
Wills Defence6
68-6OR: 89
T: Mark ShanleyJ: Keimar Trotman
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Phonemyposseagain (2/11), Strong Like Bull (5/2), Dionysus' Chalice (13/2), Tambora (15/2), Wills Defence (15/1), Rolling Brook (25/1), Heartland Hit (40/1)
