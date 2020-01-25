Meetings

00:57 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:01:36
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Beyond Pretty15
38-8OR: 43
9/1
T: Dewayne JohnsonJ: Gustavo Larrosa
2
(2)
Dudes Pick15
38-8OR: 40
16/1
T: Gerald CokerJ: Carlos Marrero
3
(3)
Pure Romance14
38-6OR: 43
4/1
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Gerald Almodovar
4
(4)
Captain Anne16
38-6OR: 44
10/1
T: John CapelliniJ: Keimar Trotman
5
(5)
Advance In Rank35
38-6OR: 46
12/1
T: Roland ClementJ: Wesley Ho
6
(6)
Tap Toboggan35
38-8OR: 50
8/13
T: Wayne PottsJ: J Acosta
7
(7)
Bucks County35
38-6OR: 38
20/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Reshawn Latchman
9
(9)
Marylee63
38-8OR: 29
20/1
T: Joseph AlsbrookJ: Fredy Peltroche

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Down With Brown9
38-6OR: 33
T: Gerald BrooksJ: Luis Batista

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tap Toboggan (8/13), Pure Romance (4/1), Beyond Pretty (9/1), Captain Anne (10/1), Advance In Rank (12/1), Down With Brown (15/1), Dudes Pick (16/1), Bucks County (20/1), Marylee (20/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
5/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
9/2
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
6/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
16/1
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
28/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby