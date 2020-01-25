Meetings
00:57 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 43
9/1
2
(2)
38-8OR: 40
16/1
3
(3)
38-6OR: 43
4/1
4
(4)
38-6OR: 44
10/1
5
(5)
38-6OR: 46
12/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 50
8/13
7
(7)
38-6OR: 38
20/1
9
(9)
Marylee63
38-8OR: 29
20/1
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Down With Brown9
38-6OR: 33
T: Gerald BrooksJ: Luis Batista
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tap Toboggan (8/13), Pure Romance (4/1), Beyond Pretty (9/1), Captain Anne (10/1), Advance In Rank (12/1), Down With Brown (15/1), Dudes Pick (16/1), Bucks County (20/1), Marylee (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed