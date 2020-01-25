Meetings

00:30 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:34:32
1
(1)
W V Rocket Man9
48-10OR: 50D
9/4
T: Timothy GramsJ: Christian Hiraldo
2
(2)
Father Don35
48-8OR: 51D
12/1
T: Christopher KellerJ: Darius Thorpe
3
(3)
Jacob T8
48-6OR: 52D
11/2
T: Jody CaisonJ: J Acosta
4
(4)
Redoubtable51
58-8OR: 55D
9/1
T: Lee CouchenourJ: Carlos Marrero
6
(6)
Salerno35
48-8OR: 51D
9/1
T: Raimondo Schiano-DicolaJ: Antonio Lopez
7
(7)
Orileys Typhoon35
58-8OR: 62D
9/4
T: Natasha AylorJ: Denis Araujo
8
(8)
Sterling Caesar25
58-6OR: 62D
5/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Keimar Trotman

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Ms Bear335
68-3OR: 76
T: Anthony LucasJ: Gustavo Larrosa

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ms Bear (6/5), Orileys Typhoon (9/4), W V Rocket Man (9/4), Sterling Caesar (5/1), Jacob T (11/2), Redoubtable (9/1), Salerno (9/1), Father Don (12/1)

