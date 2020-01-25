Meetings
00:00 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
58-10OR: 41
11/2
3
(3)
48-8OR: 29
10/3
4
(4)
48-8OR: 33
13/2
5
(5)
48-10OR: 35
8/1
6
(6)
48-10OR:
8/1
7
(7)
48-10OR: 39BF
6/5
9
(9)
48-10OR:
66/1
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Wild Cork335
58-8OR: 24
T: Larry CampbellJ: Jason Simpson
8
(8)
Run On In44
48-8OR: 35
T: Edwin TobinJ: Gustavo Larrosa
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Satan's Last Train (6/5), My Sweet Maggie (10/3), Sharp's Mission (11/2), Run On In (6/1), Swiss Thunder (13/2), Megs Squirellygirl (8/1), Bads Lil Lady (8/1), Wild Cork (20/1), Princess Keno (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed