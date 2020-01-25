Meetings

00:00 Charles Town Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:06:55
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Sharp's Mission15
58-10OR: 41
11/2
T: Walter BishJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
3
(3)
My Sweet Maggie15
48-8OR: 29
10/3
T: David WaltersJ: Denis Araujo
4
(4)
Swiss Thunder15
48-8OR: 33
13/2
T: Ronney BrownJ: Jerry Villegas
5
(5)
Bads Lil Lady15
48-10OR: 35
8/1
T: Russell DavisJ: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Megs Squirellygirl
48-10OR:
8/1
T: Gerald CokerJ: Carlos Marrero
7
(7)
Satan's Last Train15
48-10OR: 39BF
6/5
T: Patricia AndersonJ: Antonio Lopez
9
(9)
Princess Keno42
48-10OR:
66/1
T: Douglas AdamsJ: Jose Montano

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Wild Cork335
58-8OR: 24
T: Larry CampbellJ: Jason Simpson
8
(8)
Run On In44
48-8OR: 35
T: Edwin TobinJ: Gustavo Larrosa

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Satan's Last Train (6/5), My Sweet Maggie (10/3), Sharp's Mission (11/2), Run On In (6/1), Swiss Thunder (13/2), Megs Squirellygirl (8/1), Bads Lil Lady (8/1), Wild Cork (20/1), Princess Keno (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
5/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
9/2
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
6/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
16/1
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
28/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby