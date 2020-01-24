Meetings

09:55 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Route Justice Handicap
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:09:57:27
1
(13)
Blue Linn71
109-6OR:
28/1
T: Jv TouxJ: A Lemaitre
2
(8)
Five By Five16
59-5OR: CD
8/1
T: S MorineauJ: S Chuette (7)
3
(11)
Mehytb16
59-5OR:
3/1
T: Mlle Mlle S QuereJ: M Guyon
4
(7)
Valley Kid22
79-2OR:
6/1
T: M swinnensJ: F Valle Skar (7)
5
(6)
Nature's Orderb16
69-2OR:
3/1
T: L RovisseJ: T Thulliez
6
(9)
Shy Moon12
99-1OR:
9/1
T: U SchwinnJ: M Pecheur
7
(14)
Yellow Mad Monkeyv38
59-1OR:
16/1
T: E LibaudJ: J Cabre
8
(3)
Selfie Style310
78-13OR:
28/1
T: T V D TroostJ: S Breux
9
(12)
Dragon's Teethv16
58-12OR: C
25/1
T: R Le GalJ: L Bails (3)
10
(4)
Ken Tah Tenb48
78-11OR:
16/1
T: D De WaeleJ: C Pacaut (3)
11
(16)
Seeking Revenge16
58-10OR:
10/1
T: Mme E Siavy-julienJ: L Grosso (3)
12
(1)
Slamanskyv20
68-10OR:
7/1
T: S SmrczekJ: A Hamelin
13
(5)
Heaven's Door86
68-7OR: C
50/1
T: Mme E Siavy-julienJ: S Laurent
14
(15)
Spring Showv22
58-4OR:
16/1
T: J V ChaignonJ: L Boisseau
15
(10)
Ever One22
88-2OR:
20/1
T: L RovisseJ: S Tison (9)
16
(2)
Lance D'estuairev27
68-2OR:
40/1
T: Mme C LaurJ: Mlle A Massin (3)

Betting

Forecast

Mehyt (3/1), Nature's Order (3/1), Valley Kid (6/1), Slamansky (7/1), Five By Five (8/1), Shy Moon (9/1), Seeking Revenge (10/1), Yellow Mad Monkey (16/1), Ken Tah Ten (16/1), Spring Show (16/1), Ever One (20/1), Dragon's Teeth (25/1), Blue Linn (28/1), Selfie Style (28/1), Lance D'estuaire (40/1), Heaven's Door (50/1)

