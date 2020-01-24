Meetings
09:55 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020
1
(13)
109-6OR:
28/1
2
(8)
59-5OR: CD
8/1
3
(11)
Mehytb16
59-5OR:
3/1
4
(7)
79-2OR:
6/1
5
(6)
69-2OR:
3/1
6
(9)
Shy Moon12
99-1OR:
9/1
7
(14)
59-1OR:
16/1
8
(3)
Selfie Style310
78-13OR:
28/1
9
(12)
58-12OR: C
25/1
10
(4)
Ken Tah Tenb48
78-11OR:
16/1
11
(16)
58-10OR:
10/1
12
(1)
Slamanskyv20
68-10OR:
7/1
13
(5)
68-7OR: C
50/1
14
(15)
Spring Showv22
58-4OR:
16/1
15
(10)
Ever One22
88-2OR:
20/1
16
(2)
68-2OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mehyt (3/1), Nature's Order (3/1), Valley Kid (6/1), Slamansky (7/1), Five By Five (8/1), Shy Moon (9/1), Seeking Revenge (10/1), Yellow Mad Monkey (16/1), Ken Tah Ten (16/1), Spring Show (16/1), Ever One (20/1), Dragon's Teeth (25/1), Blue Linn (28/1), Selfie Style (28/1), Lance D'estuaire (40/1), Heaven's Door (50/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
