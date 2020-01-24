Meetings

17:12 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 24 January 2020

  • Prix De La Lorraine - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€17,640.002nd€5,600.003rd€2,800.004th€1,960.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:32:19
1
France Voirons21
50-0OR:
17/2
T: V MartensJ: J Ch Feron
2
Dino Volo8
70-0OR:
8/1
T: D LocqueneuxJ: D Locqueneux
3
Fabulous Jet21
50-0OR:
2/1
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
4
Elea Mip16
60-0OR:
5/6
T: J P EnschJ: N Ensch
5
Diza Du Courtille99
70-0OR:
40/1
T: R MouriceJ: L G Richard
6
Detales15
70-0OR:
28/1
T: D AlexandreJ: J Ch Sorel
7
Eros Du Fosse6
60-0OR:
16/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy

Betting

Forecast

Elea Mip (5/6), Fabulous Jet (2/1), Dino Volo (8/1), France Voirons (17/2), Eros Du Fosse (16/1), Detales (28/1), Diza Du Courtille (40/1)

