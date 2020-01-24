Meetings

16:02 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Du Berri - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:22:19
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Facile First19
50-0OR:
80/1
T: C L MatheJ: Cl Mathe
2
Fleuron Du Surf10
50-0OR:
22/1
T: Julien ChauvinJ: J Ch Sorel
3
Feu D'azur25
50-0OR:
28/1
T: V MartensJ: J Ch Feron
4
Fabuleux Honey15
50-0OR:
18/1
T: M LenoirJ: M Izzo
5
Flash De Ginai17
50-0OR:
40/1
T: E GoutJ: E Gout
6
Flash Le Fol10
50-0OR:
10/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy
7
Faste Merite4
50-0OR:
11/2
T: D LocqueneuxJ: D Locqueneux
8
Festival Castelets15
50-0OR:
20/1
T: N EnschJ: N Ensch
9
First Dream15
50-0OR:
33/1
T: L GoutJ: V Foucault
10
Fric Frac Du Mill15
50-0OR:
15/8
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
11
Fast Pass12
50-0OR:
6/1
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
12
Falko De Nouville74
50-0OR:
14/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
13
Festival D'Orient17
50-0OR:
5/2
T: R DerieuxJ: D Bekaert

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fric Frac Du Mill (15/8), Festival D'Orient (5/2), Faste Merite (11/2), Fast Pass (6/1), Flash Le Fol (10/1), Falko De Nouville (14/1), Fabuleux Honey (18/1), Festival Castelets (20/1), Fleuron Du Surf (22/1), Feu D'azur (28/1), First Dream (33/1), Flash De Ginai (40/1), Facile First (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby