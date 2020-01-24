Meetings

15:27 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De L'aquitaine - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:47:37
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Ferguie De Bievre9
50-0OR:
80/1
T: C L MatheJ: Cl Mathe
2
Fabuleuse66
50-0OR:
80/1
T: R MouriceJ: J Ozenne
3
Fifi Imperatrice9
50-0OR:
25/1
T: J Ch FeronJ: J Ch Feron
4
Feerique Du Vivier9
50-0OR:
14/1
T: R MouriceJ: L G Richard
5
Falbala Du Bourg15
50-0OR:
40/1
T: J P EnschJ: G Junod
6
Flamme De Ginai9
50-0OR:
20/1
T: E GoutJ: E Gout
7
Fashion D'heripre12
50-0OR:
5/2
T: R MouriceJ: L Garcia
8
Fleur Du Trufier204
50-0OR:
25/1
T: V FoucaultJ: V Foucault
9
Family First15
50-0OR:
17/2
T: R VexierJ: R Le Vexier
10
Fairy Story9
50-0OR:
2/1
T: N EnschJ: N Ensch
11
Fete D'eurvad11
50-0OR:
8/1
T: M x CharlotJ: M X Charlot
12
Fille De Prince12
50-0OR:
9/1
T: D BekaertJ: D Bekaert
13
Fashion Star12
50-0OR:
11/2
T: M LenoirJ: M Izzo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fairy Story (2/1), Fashion D'heripre (5/2), Fashion Star (11/2), Fete D'eurvad (8/1), Family First (17/2), Fille De Prince (9/1), Feerique Du Vivier (14/1), Flamme De Ginai (20/1), Fleur Du Trufier (25/1), Fifi Imperatrice (25/1), Falbala Du Bourg (40/1), Ferguie De Bievre (80/1), Fabuleuse (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby