Meetings

21:24 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance
  • 6f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$44,100.002nd$14,000.003rd$7,000.004th$4,900.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:24:41
1
(8)
Science Fiction58
68-8OR: 98D
5/2
T: Linda RiceJ: Junior Alvarado
2
(1)
Palomita287
48-8OR: 101D
5/2
T: Chad BrownJ: Manuel Franco
3
(2)
Sea Sparkle14
48-8OR: 94
50/1
T: Chandradat GoberdhanJ: Luis Cardenas (10)
4
(3)
Weabie181
48-8OR: 88D
12/1
T: Mark CasseJ: Declan Carroll (5)
5
(4)
Gypsy Janie27
58-8OR: 88D
7/4
T: Michael TannuzzoJ: Eric Cancel
6
(5)
Forgotten Hero14
48-11OR: 81D
10/1
T: Jr John Toscano,J: Reylu Gutierrez
7
(6)
Aunt Babe20
58-8OR: 100D
10/1
T: James FerraroJ: Julio Correa (5)

Non-Runners

8
(7)
Can U Handle This15
48-8OR: 81
T: Rohan RamdatJ: Heman Harkie
9
(10)
Queen Kahen23
48-8OR: 94
T: Edward BarkerJ: Dylan Davis
10
(9)
My Roxy Girl14
58-8OR: 99
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gypsy Janie (7/4), My Roxy Girl (9/5), Science Fiction (5/2), Palomita (5/2), Queen Kahen (8/1), Aunt Babe (10/1), Forgotten Hero (10/1), Weabie (12/1), Sea Sparkle (50/1), Can U Handle This (50/1)

