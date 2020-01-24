Meetings
19:25 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 99D
5/1
2
(2)
Hersh174
58-8OR: 100
15/2
3
(3)
48-8OR: 103BFD
5/1
4
(4)
58-8OR: 102BFD
6/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 95D
8/11
Non-Runners
6
(6)
I Love Jaxson34
58-11OR: 96
T: Linda RiceJ: Dylan Davis
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
El Hermano (8/11), I Love Jaxson (2/1), Frank'sgunisloaded (5/1), Singapore Trader (5/1), Crea's Bklyn Law (6/1), Hersh (15/2)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
