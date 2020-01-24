Meetings
18:21 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 99D
8/11
2
(2)
58-8OR: 84
12/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 98D
33/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 96D
10/1
5
(5)
78-8OR: 100D
2/1
6
(6)
68-8OR: 105
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hawaiian Noises (8/11), No Distortion (2/1), The Sicarii (10/1), Holiday Bonus (10/1), Swiping Dan (12/1), American Rule (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed