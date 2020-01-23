15:55 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020
Improving novice who showed a really good attitude to hold off his only serious challenger and score (front pair well clear) at Plumpton (2m, soft) last month. Remains very much of interest here under his penalty.
200-1 and a well held last of 13 on his debut in a Bangor bumper a year ago. Well held in a point since then. Can only watch on his hurdles debut.
Improved on a promising bumper debut at Market Rasen, when coming in for some support and finishing 4L second at Carlisle (soft) next time. Ran flat when beaten favourite latest, but could make an impact if over that on his hurdles debut.
Placed in his debut bumper, before improving on his first two runs over hurdles. Best so far was at Aintree (2m1f, good to soft) last month. Last of 10 from this mark on handicap debut at Kempton last time. Bit to prove, but not ruled out.
Yet to make a major impact in three starts, but there have certainly been some signs of promise from this Sea The Stars gelding. Needs improvement to have a say here, and probably needs more time.
Maiden pointer who went off at 125-1 and beat just two home on his rules debut at Bangor over a year ago. Others readily preferred on his hurdles debut.
Dual bumper runner-up on good ground in the autumn. Has shown improved form in both runs (on soft) since switching to hurdles last month. Would not be surprised to see him take a close hand here.
Third on debut in a mares' bumper at Warwick (good) 14-months ago. Well below that level here next time, and then on her hurdles debut at Huntingdon (both good to soft) after a year off, in December. Much more needed.
Well beaten and at big odds in all four starts so far, the last two since switching to this discipline. Can only watch.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Adicci (5/4), Eden Du Houx (13/8), Stimulating Song (5/2), Chance A Tune (7/2), Henri Le Bon (14/1), Anightinlambourn (14/1), Call Me Freddie (14/1), Knocknagoshel (100/1), Black Opium (200/1), Battletank (200/1)
Verdict
- Adicci
- Eden Du Houx
- Chance A Tune
