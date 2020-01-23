Meetings

15:55 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020

  • Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m, Soft
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£4,549.002nd£1,336.003rd£668.004th£334.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 23.7sOff time:15:55:35
1
Adicci52
511-8OR: D
5/4
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Improving novice who showed a really good attitude to hold off his only serious challenger and score (front pair well clear) at Plumpton (2m, soft) last month. Remains very much of interest here under his penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Battletank276
711-2OR:
200/1
T: J GroucottJ: Alan Johns

200-1 and a well held last of 13 on his debut in a Bangor bumper a year ago. Well held in a point since then. Can only watch on his hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Call Me Freddie42
511-2OR: BF
14/1
T: Jedd O'KeeffeJ: Joe Colliver

Improved on a promising bumper debut at Market Rasen, when coming in for some support and finishing 4L second at Carlisle (soft) next time. Ran flat when beaten favourite latest, but could make an impact if over that on his hurdles debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Chance A Tune27
511-2OR: 129
7/2
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Placed in his debut bumper, before improving on his first two runs over hurdles. Best so far was at Aintree (2m1f, good to soft) last month. Last of 10 from this mark on handicap debut at Kempton last time. Bit to prove, but not ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Henri Le Bon62
511-2OR:
14/1
T: Kerry LeeJ: Danny Cook

Yet to make a major impact in three starts, but there have certainly been some signs of promise from this Sea The Stars gelding. Needs improvement to have a say here, and probably needs more time.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Knocknagoshel380
711-2OR: WS
100/1
T: G HanmerJ: James Bowen

Maiden pointer who went off at 125-1 and beat just two home on his rules debut at Bangor over a year ago. Others readily preferred on his hurdles debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Stimulating Songh26
511-2OR:
5/2
T: M F HarrisJ: Sean Quinlan

Dual bumper runner-up on good ground in the autumn. Has shown improved form in both runs (on soft) since switching to hurdles last month. Would not be surprised to see him take a close hand here.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Anightinlambourn46
610-9OR:
14/1
T: B PaulingJ: David Bass

Third on debut in a mares' bumper at Warwick (good) 14-months ago. Well below that level here next time, and then on her hurdles debut at Huntingdon (both good to soft) after a year off, in December. Much more needed.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Black Opium19
610-9OR:
200/1
T: Miss T JacksonJ: Ross Chapman

Well beaten and at big odds in all four starts so far, the last two since switching to this discipline. Can only watch.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
Eden Du Houx67
611-2OR: 126
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Adicci (5/4), Eden Du Houx (13/8), Stimulating Song (5/2), Chance A Tune (7/2), Henri Le Bon (14/1), Anightinlambourn (14/1), Call Me Freddie (14/1), Knocknagoshel (100/1), Black Opium (200/1), Battletank (200/1)

Verdict

A good contest to conclude the card. Stimulating Song has taken well to hurdles and should give a good account, while Eden Du Houx, Call Me Freddie and Chance A Tune are all much respected. Preference, however, is for ADICCI, who was tenacious in victory last time, when the front pair had plenty to spare over the remainder, and he is taken to defy a penalty.
  1. Adicci
  2. Eden Du Houx
  3. Chance A Tune

Video Replay

